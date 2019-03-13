Life Fitness partners with Functional Solutions to provide digital programming solutions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a strategy to offer digital fitness solutions for small group training experiences Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, has chosen Functional Solutions as its digital programming partner.

Life Fitness will use the Functional Solutions platform to offer exercise visualization on TV display for small group training, equipment education, and to support individual member training when small group space is not being used.

Functional Solutions is a custom content management and distribution platform. They lead the industry in visual programming by using a very simple method of sequencing functional movements in the form of video snippets. Users are able to create workouts on the spot integrating their own programming style and brand. These workouts are easily distributed on TV display or a media of choice, connecting with customers anywhere, anytime.

"Digital engagement with clients has become a fitness industry necessity and, concurrently, a big opportunity. Many major fitness companies and manufacturers are understanding it is mandatory to include digital fitness solutions in their offerings," said Dave Hannum, Functional Solutions CEO.

Functional Solutions differs from other digital programing solutions in the industry because their platform is fully customizable. Customers have the option to incorporate their own branding, content options and visual program requirements. In addition, the whole process of interacting with this technology is very simple "because our company was developed by operators for operators, we understand the importance of simplicity and it is intertwined in everything we do," said Dave Hannum.

About Functional Solutions

Functional Solutions is a custom content management and distribution platform. They provide an easy way to create unique, dynamic digital content to distribute across any chosen media. The company's product solutions range from TV display to mobile apps and their focus is on customized visualization and simplicity. Functional Solutions is headquartered in Newport News, VA and has a client base spanning across the US and Europe. To learn more visit us at www.functionalsolutions.io.

About Life Fitness

Life Fitness is the global leader in commercial fitness equipment and game tables and furnishings. The company manufactures and sells its strength and cardiovascular equipment, billiards tables and accessories, and game room furniture under the brand names Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT and Brunswick Billiards. Its equipment is distributed to 166 countries. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, Life Fitness is a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC). For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.

