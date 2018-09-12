Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association Announces 2018 Fall Meeting & Business Showcase

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) has announced that its 15th Annual Fall Meeting & Business Showcase will take place October 14 through October 16 at the InterContinental Hotel in New Orleans. LIDMA is the life insurance industry's most focused gathering of high performance direct response marketers, producers, underwriters and service providers who are driving positive changes in the distribution of life insurance in order to benefit middle market consumers.

"The theme and content of this Fall's meeting, 'Making the Big Easy,' will reveal how effective change and innovation continue to revolutionize the life insurance markets," remarked LIDMA president Jan Pinney. "We are filling up fast for what promises to be the biggest and best LIDMA conference yet. This is the place you'll want to be if you are involved in life insurance underwriting, distribution or support services."

Pinney continued, "The pace of innovation is increasing in the life insurance space, which is very good for life insurance shoppers."

Attendance at the LIDMA Fall Meeting & Showcase is available only to LIDMA members.



Pinney added, "This year, we're making it attractive for life insurers, banks and financial institutions who are eyeing this space by offering discounted annual membership fees for first-time producers at the low cost of $495, which includes a 50% discount." Information on the various membership categories and pricing is available at www.lidma.org .

More and more life insurance buyers are becoming self-directed and using direct response channels as their preferred method of purchasing life insurance. Recent trends in the direct-to-consumer sector have seen accelerated interest from big box stores, electronic retailers, search engine companies, banks, credit unions and other companies that command vast audiences. LIDMA is the primary organization dedicated to supporting business and professionals who are active in this new and rapidly expanding channel.

For more information on LIDMA membership, visit www.lidma.org.

For room reservations, prospective attendees should contact the InterContinental Hotel at (504) 525-5566 and ask for the LIDMA Fall Meeting rate of $229 per night – Group Code BZF, which is valid until the room block is full.

Attendees should plan to arrive on Sunday, October 14th and join us for a 6:00 PM welcome reception and dinner at the nearby New Orleans WWII museum sponsored by ExamOne. First time attendees are encouraged to attend a pre-reception with the LIDMA Leadership and our Sponsors at 4:45 PM.

About LIDMA

LIDMA is the primary association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The LIDMA "Seal of Approval," developed by affiliated carriers, vendors, attorneys, and producers demonstrating compliance with articulated process requirements around e-Delivery, e-Signature and Voice Signature, has become a standard-bearer for a consistent approach to process improvement and positioned LIDMA as the leading life insurance organization in e-Process initiatives. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.lidma.org .

