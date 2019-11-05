Life Insurance Direct Marketing Association (LIDMA) Announces Tommy Lane, Paperless Solutions Group founder as Vision Award Winner, IXN Tech as the People's Choice Innovation Award Winner, Jornaya as the Innovation Award Recipient, Insurance Technologies and Paperless Solutions Group as Seal of Approval Winners

LIDMA president, Jan Pinney, remarked, "Not only did the 15 th Annual LIDMA Fall Meeting "Insurance Reimagined" set new attendance records, it was loaded with innovative ideas and thought provoking content. Speakers from Google, LIMRA, Disney and our major carrier partners were excellent as were the producer speakers who shared many of their secrets of success in better serving today's diverse life insurance buyers. LIDMA is dedicated to helping our members streamline processes and improve products to enable people of character who love someone to protect their loved ones through the miracle of life insurance. Our next annual meeting of industry leaders will be held at the Vinoy Renaissance in St. Petersburg, FL, October 18-20, 2020. Please visit www.lidma.org often to stay informed."

Paperless Solutions Group Founder and CEO, Tommy Lane, Wins 2019 LIDMA Vision Award

Tommy Lane, founder of Paperless Solutions Group was chosen as the 2019 LIDMA Vision Award winner. "I am genuinely honored to receive the LIDMA Vision Award. To be recognized by one's peers is among the most meaningful events anyone can experience, am I am humbled by and appreciative of this Award." For more information, visit www.paperlessolutions.net.

This year's Innovation Award came in two flavors: the normal Award voted on by a panel of judges and a new People's Choice Award voted on by those in attendance.

IXN Tech Wins the 2019 LIDMA People's Choice Innovation Award

Kevin Pohemer, chief executive officer of IXN Tech, said, "We are honored to have been selected as the most innovative new solution in the marketplace by the pioneers of innovation within the life insurance industry and the carriers that support them. This award affirms IXN's mission of improving the dissemination of data via modern technology throughout the selling process and is a clear vote of support that the insurance agent of the future will be armed with "true" mobile technology" LIDMA's Innovation Award recognizes technological and procedural enhancements that are having positive outcomes within the life insurance direct marketing channel. For more information about IXN Tech, visit www.ixn.tech.

Jornaya Wins 2019 LIDMA Innovation Award

The Jornaya Activate Platform, powered by Identity Resolution technology, allows brands to understand where a consumer is in their relationship, and create the most valuable interaction they can. Any brand client is then able to leverage the Activate Platform's proprietary identity graph by providing hashed and anonymous identifiers about a consumer in their database as a starting point for Jornaya to reach into our network of behaviors to identify connected customer interactions.

"We're honored to receive the LIDMA Innovation Award for our Activate Platform," said Ross Shanken, Founder & CEO at Jornaya. "We're on a mission to organize and provide access to customers' major-life purchase (MLP) behaviors, enabling marketers to have the smartest and safest interactions. Receiving the Innovation Award from LIDMA confirms we're on the right path providing early behavioral buying signals with our Activate Platform."

"The way consumers shop for insurance will continue to evolve," said Jaimie Pickles, GM of Insurance at Jornaya. "Activate provides the only in-market shopping signal for life and health insurance marketers allowing for optimized timing and messaging for their retention, acquisition, and cross-sell marketing programs."

The information is delivered as a series of actionable data points lead buyers can assess in real-time by querying Jornaya (with the LeadiD Token ), or through a daily monitoring feed of existing target customers. More information is available at https://www.jornaya.com/products/activate/

To determine Innovation Award finalists, LIDMA conducted a thorough review to ensure each applicant's technological or procedural improvement initiative is active or in an advanced stage of development. Finalists were then required to submit a brief video on their industry innovation. A panel of judges comprised of Founding members of LIDMA and an InsureTech expert then independently submitted "blind votes." Runners up for the 2019 Innovation Award included IXN Tech for its Scalable Mobile App, ExamOne for its Health PiQture service, Insurance Technologies for FireLight®, Lincoln Financial for Lincoln Chat With Us, Pacific Life for Electronic Requirements and Jornaya for Activate.

Paperless Solutions Group Receives Fourth LIDMA Seal of Approval for e-Delivery and Insurance Technologies Receives Two LIDMA Seals of Approval for e-Signature and Straight-Through Processing

A LIDMA Seal of Approval does not come easy. Each technology submitted must satisfactorily meet or exceed some 35 attributes in order to qualify. LIDMA Seal of Approval recipients are doing their part to make the entire life insurance industry better. Member companies who are better serving customers, while also encouraging others to adopt key aspects of the LIDMA eProcess to enhance customer service, lower new policy processing times and increase revenue.

Paperless Solutions Group has qualified for four LIDMA Seals of Approval, e-Signature, Voice Signature, Straight Through Processing and this year e- Delivery. "PSG has - for 20 years - pursued as its core mission development of Web-based platforms which enable the most efficient distribution of life insurance products. LIMDA's commitment to Process Improvement fits perfectly with our mission and we appreciate its positive impact upon the Life Insurance industry. We are thrilled to have earned this 4th Seal recognizing our new eDelivery platform, eXpedite" said Jeff McCauley, PSG President/COO.

Insurance Technologies has met the qualifications for two Seals of Approval. Kathryn Dease, vice president of product development, remarked, "Both our FireLight® e-Signature and straight-through capabilities have automated and digitized the previous paper-based process, which fosters seamless workflows. We are honored to receive these Seals of Approval as they are a testament of our commitment to the insurance industry and out objective of achieving a true sales lifecycle STP." Learn more about Insurance Technologies at www.insurancetechnologies.com.

LIDMA is the primary association dedicated to supporting businesses and professionals active in direct sales of life insurance products to consumers – the fastest growing sales segment in the life insurance industry. The LIDMA "Seal of Approval," developed by affiliated carriers, vendors, attorneys, and producers demonstrating compliance with articulated process requirements around e-Delivery, e-Signature and Voice Signature, has become a standard-bearer for a consistent approach to process improvement and positioned LIDMA as the leading life insurance organization in e-Process initiatives. The not-for-profit organization is committed to helping members protect more families while boosting their revenues and reducing costs. For more information, visit www.lidma.org .

