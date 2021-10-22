Life Jacket Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% by 2025|Evolving Opportunities with Johnson Outdoors Inc. & H3O Water Sports|17000+ Technavio Reports

The report on the life jacket market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report identifies the growing popularity of water sports tourism as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as the frequent need for maintenance of life jackets may impede the market growth.

The life jacket market report analysis includes segmentation by product (inherent and inflatable), end-user (commercial operators, professional users, and swift water rescue users), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The life jacket market covers the following areas:

Some Companies Mentioned

Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH

H3O Water Sports

Hansen Protection AS

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Kent Water Sports LLC

Life Jacket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.54% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.83 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Brazil, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bernhardt Apparatebau GmbH, H3O Water Sports, Hansen Protection AS, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, Marine Safety Supplies Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., SeaSafe Systems Ltd, Survitec Group Ltd., and VIKING LIFE-SAVING EQUIPMENT AS Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

