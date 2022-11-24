Life MMO releases the beta version of YOL, a crypto wallet address-based web messenger.

The crypto wallet address acts as a form of ID for better and convenient communication in the blockchain environment

Providing users with automatic invitations to an NFT Collection Lounge for more social opportunities among verified NFT owners

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life MMO (co-representatives of Jeong, Wook and Park, Young-ho) announced on the 24th that it released the beta version of YOL globally, a crypto wallet address-based global web-communication platform.

The recently released beta version of YOL is a web messenger that uses a crypto wallet (hereinafter the "Wallet") address as an ID for real-time chat, developed in line with the proliferation of web 3.0 and digital crypto markets. This results into increasing the convenience of communication in a blockchain environment such as NFT trading by enabling messaging using the Wallet address of other persons.

The differentiating feature of YOL is that it expands social opportunities to the owners of the same NFT. While the existing Wallet address-based messengers support only chat between individuals, YOL invites users who have an NFT in their Wallet to the corresponding NFT Collection Lounge (NFT community), providing a venue to network and group chat with verified NFT holders.

Anyone with a MetaMask, Kaikas or Klaytn wallet can connect their wallet to YOL, whose official and mobile versions will also be released later.

About Life MMO Corp.

Established in March 2019, Life MMO(co-representatives of Jeong, Wook and Park, Young-ho) is a company that promotes new game-related businesses, specifically focusing on developing contents leveraging Gamification. Gamification centers on enhancing enjoyment in everyday life in correlation to gaming.

APPENDIX

Life MMO 'YOL' web address: https://yol.chat/

