Life Of A Zero Waste Soft Coffee Pod
May 01, 2019, 10:18 ET
EDMONDS, Wash., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking care of our planet and resources is one of our top priorities at Alliant Coffee Solutions. We have made great strides in introducing compostable materials into our packaging, and continue to look for ways in which we can improve our sustainable practices.
Check out our video showing the life of our zero-waste soft coffee pods.
Our soft pods, along with all of the soft pod packaging film are 100% compostable – meaning absolutely zero waste! After brewing, the pod and package can be discarded directly into your municipal green bin where they will be collected and processed to decompose into nutrient-rich compost. Each soft pod is individually packaged and sealed to keep the coffee as fresh as possible.
