Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Size to Grow by USD 14.94 Billion | By Application (research and clinical and diagnostics) and Geography | Global Forecasts to 2026

In-Scope:

Research:

The life science and chemical instrumentation market share growth by the research segment will be significant during the forecast period. Healthcare research agencies, contract research companies, pharmaceutical and biotech firms, clinical and diagnostic laboratories, and university research institutes are among the most prevalent users of life science and chemical instruments. With investments in clinical research steadily increasing, spending on analytical chemistry apparatus is also predicted to climb steadily. Analytical chemistry has been effective in examining the composition of materials to discover new applications for them or to alter their composition as needed. Without the use of competent life science and chemical instruments, this goal will be impossible to achieve. As a result, the worldwide market for life sciences and chemical instruments has a bright future ahead of it. The market is expected to grow at a healthy rate during the projected period.

Out-of-Scope:

Clinical and diagnostics

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (research and clinical and diagnostics) and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World)

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (research and clinical and diagnostics) and Geography ( , , , and Rest of World) Key Companies- Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Chai Inc., Danaher Corp., Embi Tec, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Illumina Inc., Materion Corp., Metrohm AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Merck KGaA among others

Agilent Technologies Inc., and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Chai Inc., Danaher Corp., Embi Tec, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Illumina Inc., Materion Corp., Metrohm AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Merck KGaA among others Driver- Increasing investments in life science research to drive the market

Increasing investments in life science research to drive the market Challenge- Shortage of skilled professionals to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample : for more additional information about the Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation

Vendor Insights-

The life science and chemical instrumentation market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships to compete in the market.

Agilent Technologies Inc.- The company offers hemostasis diagnostics machines under the brand name of Alinity. Moreover, In October, the company announced it has entered into a three-year agreement to be the Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of the Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation.

2021

The company offers hemostasis diagnostics machines under the brand name of Alinity. Moreover, In October, the company announced it has entered into a three-year agreement to be the Health Sciences and Nutrition Partner of the Real Madrid Football Club and Global Partner of the Real Madrid Foundation. 2021 Becton Dickinson and Co.- The company develops, manufactures and markets products that simplify, automate and innovate complex biomedical testing. It offers various life science tools and services which includes various kits, reagents, consumables, equipment, etc. Moreover, the company offers hemostasis diagnostics machines under the brand name of DxH Connected Workcell.

The company develops, manufactures and markets products that simplify, automate and innovate complex biomedical testing. It offers various life science tools and services which includes various kits, reagents, consumables, equipment, etc. Moreover, the company offers hemostasis diagnostics machines under the brand name of DxH Connected Workcell. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.- In August, the company acquired Aldevron, a company that manufactures high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins, serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers across research, clinical and commercial applications.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Driver:

Increasing investments in life science research:

The increasing investments in life science research is one of the key drivers supporting the life science and chemical instrumentation market growth. For instance, according to a forecast provided by Newmark in January 2021, more than 36 million square feet of new construction will be delivered in the top 14 life science markets in the United States, as life science investments more than treble. Prior to the pandemic, Similarly, California's life sciences sector received more than $4.95 billion in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The greater Boston area life sciences space increased from 17 million square feet in 2010 to 27 million square feet in 2020. Boston is currently developing 21 million square feet of life science space, which will be completed by 2024. Such increasing investments in life science research are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Challenge:

Shortage of skilled professionals:

Low awareness among healthcare professionals regarding life science and chemical instrumentation impedes the market growth. Developing countries, such as South Africa, Colombia, Turkey, and Mexico, witness a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, which can be attributed to the lack of resources and awareness, poor healthcare infrastructure, and low healthcare spending. Healthcare infrastructure in developing countries also lacks the use of advanced technologies and devices, owing to the low investments by government organizations for improving healthcare facilities. The culmination of such factors will tend to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report .

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Blood Grouping Reagents Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The global blood grouping reagents market has the potential to grow by USD 443.28 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Latest Free Sample Report

Sequencing Reagents Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sequencing reagents market share is expected to increase by USD 4.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.32%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Life Science and Chemical Instrumentation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corp., Chai Inc., Danaher Corp., Embi Tec, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Illumina Inc., Materion Corp., Metrohm AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Repligen Corp., Sartorius AG, Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Waters Corp., and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Research - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Research - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Clinical and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Clinical and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Clinical and diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Clinical and diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Clinical and diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 85: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 88: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Agilent Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 90: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 91: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 92: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 95: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Bio Rad Laboratories Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Bruker Corp.

Exhibit 100: Bruker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Bruker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Bruker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Bruker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Bruker Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 105: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 110: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Illumina Inc.

Exhibit 115: Illumina Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Illumina Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Illumina Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 118: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 121: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 123: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Waters Corp.

Exhibit 128: Waters Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Waters Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Waters Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Waters Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio