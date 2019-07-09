Life Science Company Live Investor Conference July 11th

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

July 11th Agenda:

Eastern

ET

NYC Company Ticker(s) 9:30 AM The Trendlines Group Ltd. OTCQX: TRNLY | SGX:42T 10:00 AM Orexo AB OTCQX: ORXOY Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) 10:30 AM NervGen Pharma Corp. OTCQX: NGENF | TSX-V: NGEN 11:00 AM Cresco Labs Inc. OTCQX: CRLBF | CSE: CL 11:30 AM Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: MNLO 12:00 PM Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. OTCQX: NXGWF | CSE: NGW 12:30 PM Lexaria Bioscience Corp. OTCQX: LXRP | CSE: LXX

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences