Life Science Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Revenue Outlook and Market to Gain USD 40.76 Billion by 2029

DURBAN, South Africa, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Life Science Software Market Research Report provides a deep insight into the global Life Science Software industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the life science software market which was USD 15.44 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 40.76 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Market Overview:-

Life science deals with the scientific study of organisms which includes microorganism, human being, and animals. Biology, anatomy, health sciences, medical sciences, and medicine are only a few of the many disciplines of study in life science. Life science software aids in offering comprehensive, integrated solutions to the life science business, including product quality, regulatory, speed to market, cost efficiency, and many others, in today's growing health care environment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is considerably widespread in social business, and particularly in the healthcare industry. AI is fast becoming a vital technology for the life sciences industry partly because it gives superior data, better and more efficient drug development procedures, and reduces total healthcare expenditures. Also, integration of AI in healthcare analytics software has the potential to alter numerous elements of patient care, along with administrative operations inside payer, provider, and pharmaceutical firms. Therefore, increasing awareness about the AI technology in the healthcare industry and hence its eye-catching adoption in the recent years, is one of the primary drivers, boosting the market.

Competition Landscape: Life Science Software Market

MEDICAL Information Technology Inc. (U.S)

SAP ( Germany )

) CPSI (U.S)

Meta (U.S)

Elinext (U.S)

EPIC Systems Corporation (U.S)

INFOR (U.S)

Cognizant (U.S)

Oracle (U.S)

Jag products LLC (U.S)

Allscripts Healthcare LLC (U.S)

Optum Inc. (U.S)

Cerner Corporation (U.S)

Change Healthcare (U.S)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands )

) athenahealth (U.S)

eClinicalWorks (U.S)

Key developments

In May 2021 , IQVIA acquired Myriad Genetics' rival division . This division, dubbed Myriad RBM, is expected to be integrated into IQVIA's Q2 Solutions. Myriad RBM provides contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry, including screening diseased and non-diseased clinical samples against the company's menu of biomarkers.

, . This division, dubbed Myriad RBM, is expected to be integrated into IQVIA's Q2 Solutions. Myriad RBM provides contract research services to the pharmaceutical industry, including screening diseased and non-diseased clinical samples against the company's menu of biomarkers. In June 2021 , Microsoft introduced Kathy VanEnkevort as the new General Manager for the Health and Life Sciences Industry team.

Key Coverage in the Life Science Software Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Life Science Software Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Life Science Software industry and their futuristic growth outlook

and their futuristic growth outlook Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Global Life Science Software Market Segmentation

Type

Predictive

Descriptive

Prescriptive

Application

Marketing

Compliance

R&D

Pharmacovigilance

SCM

Component

Software

Service

Solution

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Life Science Software Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the life science software market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the life science software market due to improved adoption rate of advanced technologies and large number of investments.

the life science software market due to improved adoption rate of advanced technologies and large number of investments. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in life science software market.

