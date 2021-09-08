Life Science Startup Positioned to Revolutionize Pain and Inflammation Treatment

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of observing debilitating inflammation-induced pain in patients, along with the potential dangers and side-effects of available treatments, Registered Pharmacist Jacqueline Iversen concluded there was a better way to treat a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, seasonal colds and flu and COVID-19 .

Iversen researched safe drug combinations, discovering that specific NSAIDS combined with specific antihistamines had a dramatic disruptive action in inflammatory conditions leading to acute or chronic pain. Iversen also looked at the excruciating inflammatory process of opioid withdrawal which is the prime deterrent to ending addiction. She learned that by applying small molecule combinations, patients could reduce opioid use and withdrawal symptoms to tolerable levels.

Iversen has identified numerous other applications for small molecule combinations as therapeutics for inflammatory and pain conditions. Sen-Jam is seeking investors to continue research leading to licensing partnerships for its 25 domestic and international patents and patents pending. The products derived from these combined molecules would be economical, accessible, and effective. To read the full article on Sen-Jam's mission to revolutionize pain and inflammation treatment, click here.

To learn more about Sen-Jam's COVID clinical trials, business approach, and pathways to FDA approval, sign up and listen to a Real Leaders podcast with Jackie Iversen and Sen-Jam CEO Jim Iversen here.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical's vision is to improve societal wellbeing by developing therapeutics that are safe, efficacious, and accessible by repurposing small molecules to develop novel therapeutics for unmet needs with a focus on improving clinical outcomes for patients battling opioid use disorder, viral respiratory infections, arthritis, and hangovers . Using patented proprietary technology and the accelerated 505(b)2 pathway, Sen-Jam is on a mission to revolutionize pain treatment and the business of pain relief. Investor information available at The Main Stage . Learn more at www.sen-jam.com .

