Life Science Tools Market Size To Reach $227.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jul 07, 2021, 04:35 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 227.3 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in different life science tools are expected to enhance their adoption among prominent end users of the market, thereby leading to the market growth. For instance, improvements in quantitative accuracy, MS resolution, and information sciences have enhanced the accuracy and utility of mass spectrometry-based methods in the field of proteomics.
Key Insights & Findings:
- Cell biology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period
- The proteomics technology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for precision medicine
- Researchers suggest that combined genomics and proteomics data can potentially be used for neurodegenerative, neuromuscular, and other chronic disorders; thereby enhancing market growth
- The cell culture systems and 3D cell culture segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment in 2020 as cell biology is gaining importance across multiple aspects of the life science industry
- The cloning and genome engineering segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period
- Gene cloning has gained significant traction in recent years, becoming a commonly opted approach to make copies of a gene, a science that otherwise remains unexplored
- The health care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the end-use segment owing to the utility of life science tools in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, community centers, and physician offices
- Lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations has attracted investments from global firms in the Asia Pacific region, thus driving the region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period
Read 270 page market research report, "Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Biology, Genomics), By Product (Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research
Products such as Cell Culture Systems and 3D Cell Culture, Flow Cytometry, PCR and qPCR, Nucleic Acid Preparation, Nucleic Acid Microarray, and Transfection Devices and Gene Delivery Technologies have witnessed substantial growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. Novel research has suggested the use of a flow cytometry-based method for COVID-19 testing. Researchers have also used the technique to explore types of T cells involved in COVID-19 immune responses.
RT-PCR assay is the most commonly used method for the detection of viral RNA in patient samples. Researchers have also developed specific assays to detect SARS-CoV-2. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has developed a different test protocol by validation and comparison of several kits used in the extraction of nucleic acids. They also used alternative prime and probe sets to detect SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples.
Grand View Research has segmented the global life science tools market on the basis of technology, product, end-use and region:
- Life Science Tools Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Genomic Technology
- Proteomics Technology
- Cell Biology Technology
- Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology
- Lab Supplies & Technologies
- Life Science Tools Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Cell & Tissue Culture Services
- Liquid Chromatography
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Mass Spectrometry
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Flow Cytometry
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Cloning & Genome Engineering
- Kits, Reagents, and Consumables
- Services
- Microscopy & Electron Microscopy
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Next Generation Sequencing
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- PCR & qPCR
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Nucleic Acid Preparation
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Nucleic Acid Microarray
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Sanger Sequencing
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies
- Equipment
- Reagents
- NMR
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Other Separation Technologies
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Other Products & Services
- Antibody Assays
- General Supplies
- Others
- Instrument
- Consumables
- Services
- Life Science Tools End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Government & Academic
- Biopharmaceutical Company
- Health Care
- Industry
- Others
- Life Science Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Life Science Tools Market
- Agilent Technologies
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Illumina, Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
- QIAGEN
- Merck KGaA
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Bruker
- Oxford Instruments plc
- Zeiss International
Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry:
- Life Science Analytics Market – The global life science analytics market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.
- North America Life Science Tools Market – The North America life science tools market size was valued at USD 33.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.
- Flow Cytometry Market– The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027.
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article