Life Science Tools Market Size To Reach $227.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 11.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 227.3 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in different life science tools are expected to enhance their adoption among prominent end users of the market, thereby leading to the market growth. For instance, improvements in quantitative accuracy, MS resolution, and information sciences have enhanced the accuracy and utility of mass spectrometry-based methods in the field of proteomics.

Key Insights & Findings:

Cell biology accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

The proteomics technology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for precision medicine

Researchers suggest that combined genomics and proteomics data can potentially be used for neurodegenerative, neuromuscular, and other chronic disorders; thereby enhancing market growth

The cell culture systems and 3D cell culture segment was the largest revenue-generating product segment in 2020 as cell biology is gaining importance across multiple aspects of the life science industry

The cloning and genome engineering segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period

Gene cloning has gained significant traction in recent years, becoming a commonly opted approach to make copies of a gene, a science that otherwise remains unexplored

The health care segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the end-use segment owing to the utility of life science tools in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, community centers, and physician offices

Lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations has attracted investments from global firms in the Asia Pacific region, thus driving the region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period

Read 270 page market research report, "Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Biology, Genomics), By Product (Flow Cytometry, Mass Spectrometry), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Products such as Cell Culture Systems and 3D Cell Culture, Flow Cytometry, PCR and qPCR, Nucleic Acid Preparation, Nucleic Acid Microarray, and Transfection Devices and Gene Delivery Technologies have witnessed substantial growth after the COVID-19 pandemic. Novel research has suggested the use of a flow cytometry-based method for COVID-19 testing. Researchers have also used the technique to explore types of T cells involved in COVID-19 immune responses.

RT-PCR assay is the most commonly used method for the detection of viral RNA in patient samples. Researchers have also developed specific assays to detect SARS-CoV-2. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has developed a different test protocol by validation and comparison of several kits used in the extraction of nucleic acids. They also used alternative prime and probe sets to detect SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples.

Grand View Research has segmented the global life science tools market on the basis of technology, product, end-use and region:

Life Science Tools Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Genomic Technology



Proteomics Technology



Cell Biology Technology



Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology



Lab Supplies & Technologies

Life Science Tools Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture



Instrument





Consumables





Cell & Tissue Culture Services



Liquid Chromatography



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Mass Spectrometry



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Flow Cytometry



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Cloning & Genome Engineering



Kits, Reagents, and Consumables





Services



Microscopy & Electron Microscopy



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Next Generation Sequencing



Instrument





Consumables





Services



PCR & qPCR



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Nucleic Acid Preparation



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Nucleic Acid Microarray



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Sanger Sequencing



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies



Equipment





Reagents



NMR



Instrument





Consumables





Services



Other Separation Technologies



Instrument





Consumables





Services

Other Products & Services

Antibody Assays



General Supplies



Others



Instrument





Consumables





Services

Life Science Tools End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Government & Academic



Biopharmaceutical Company



Health Care



Industry



Others

Life Science Tools Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Life Science Tools Market

Agilent Technologies

Becton, Dickinson and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

QIAGEN

Merck KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Bruker

Oxford Instruments plc

Zeiss International

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of the Global Biotechnology Industry:

Life Science Analytics Market – The global life science analytics market size was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028.

in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. North America Life Science Tools Market – The North America life science tools market size was valued at USD 33.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027.

life science tools market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% from 2020 to 2027. Flow Cytometry Market– The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.