Life Science Tools Market Size Worth $84.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 8.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 84.4 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological advancements in different life science tools are expected to enhance their adoption among prominent end users of the market, thereby leading to the market growth. For instance, improvements in quantitative accuracy, MS resolution, and information sciences have enhanced the accuracy and utility of mass spectrometry-based methods in the field of proteomics.

Key suggestions from the report:

Cell biology accounted for the largest share in technology segment in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

The proteomics technology segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to a rise in demand for precision medicine

Researchers suggest that combined genomics and proteomics data can potentially be used for neurodegenerative, neuromuscular, and other chronic disorders; thereby enhancing the life science tools market growth

Separation technologies was the largest revenue-generating product segment in 2019 and is estimated to remain so throughout the forecast period

The nucleic acid microarray segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the evolution of GeneChip technologies for detection of DNA variation and monitoring of gene expression

Health care accounted for the highest share in end-users segment owing to the utility of life science tools in hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, community centers, and physician offices

Lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations has attracted investments from global firms in Asia Pacific , thus driving the region at the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period

Agilent Technologies; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Danaher Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hitachi, Ltd.; Illumina, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Oxford Instruments plc; Qiagen N.V.; Shimadzu Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; and ZEISS International are some of the prominent participants operating in this market

Read 185 page research report with ToC on "Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Biology, Genomics), By Product (Flow Cytometry, Separation Technologies), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/life-science-tools-market

In addition, rise in demand and growth of gene and cell therapies is expected to provide new growth avenues to the market. The recent publications of the U.S. FDA state that the agency expects more than 200 applications annually to carry out trials for cell and gene therapies by 2020. The FDA expects to approve 10-20 novel gene therapy products annually by 2025.

The key market players are continuously enhancing their life science divisions to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities offered by the market. For instance, Thermofisher Scientific increased its R&D expenditure by 9% in 2018 to develop innovative products that complement its existing portfolio. The company offers a wide range of life science tools including nucleic acid purification solutions, flow cytometry instruments, sequencing solutions, thermal cyclers, and other laboratory supplies.

