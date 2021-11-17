Life Sciences Analytics Market to Record a CAGR of 11.83% by 2025 |Growing Pressure to Curb Healthcare Spending and Need for Improved Patient Outcomes to Drive Growth| Technavio

The pharmaceutical end-user segment will generate maximum revenue in the life sciences analytics market. In terms of geography, North America will present significant opportunities for market vendors.



Life Sciences Analytics Market: Major Growth Drivers



The life sciences analytics market report considers the following factors as major growth drivers during the forecast period:

Growing pressure to curb healthcare spending and the need for improved patient outcomes

Growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials

Increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications

Gain more insights into the global trends, drivers, and challenges impacting the future of the life sciences analytics market. Grab a Free Sample Report Now!

Related Reports

Immunology Market: The immunology market has been segmented by category (immunosuppressants and immuno boosters) and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The immunology market has been segmented by category (immunosuppressants and immuno boosters) and geography ( , , , and ROW). Hematology Analyzers Market: The hematology analyzers market has been segmented by product (instruments, reagents, and consumables) and geography ( North America , Asia , Europe , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Life Sciences Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.83% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio