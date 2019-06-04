Life Time and HOKA ONE ONE Partner to Share Incredible Stories of Human Potential and the Power of the Human Spirit

CHANHASSEN, Minn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two brands dedicated to inspiring positive change and healthy, happy lives, Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, and HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers BrandsNYSE: DECK, today announced a multi-faceted partnership to empower people in all aspects of their health journey. The companies will work together on a number of activations that showcase that real, positive change, no matter how big or small is possible.

"Life Time champions healthy, happy lives for our two million members and their communities, supporting them to make positive changes and to achieve their healthy way of life goals," said Life Time President of Sales and Marketing and Chief Digital Officer Michael Burgess. "We're incredibly excited to partner with like-minded HOKA to support athletes in their pursuit of adventure and performance and tell these stories."

To launch the partnership, the brands are teaming up on Global Running Day June 5 to host more than 70 group runs at local Life Time athletic resorts nationwide. Open to the public, these runs are meant to encourage everyone to get up and get active, whether it's their first run or they're a running veteran. Those interested in igniting their own positive change can find a local run by registering online. There is also an opportunity to enter to win an entry to the HOKA ONE ONE Chicago Half Marathon and 5K on September 29 along with a pair of HOKA shoes, coaching from a Life Time Run Coach and travel to the race. To enter and for more information visit hokaoneone.com/life-time-sweepstakes.html.

"HOKA ONE ONE and Life Time share a mission to empower athletes to live a healthy way of life, so we are thrilled to partner with Life Time to further introduce our community and resources to theirs, and theirs to ours," said Wendy Yang, President of HOKA ONE ONE. "Together, these two tremendous brands can reach, and empower, athletes all across the U.S. and Canada to reach their fitness goals – whatever those goals are."

In addition to the above, HOKA has signed on as the title sponsor of the 2019 Chicago Half Marathon set for September 29. HOKA will be the official sponsor of the 2020 Miami Marathon and Half Marathon and Tropical 5K, and the Life Time Indoor Triathlon. The company also will sponsor Life Time's 60day weight loss and transformation challenge, Life Time Run Club, Life Time Tri Team, Commitment Day, Ignite the Night and EMPOWER.

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 143 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

HOKA ONE ONE® produces premium performance footwear for athletes of all types. Initially distinguished by their extra-thick midsoles, HOKA shoes were first embraced by competitive ultrarunners because of their enhanced cushioning and inherent stability, and today are designed to meet the running, walking and fitness needs of a wide variety of users. HOKA's road running, trail running, hiking and fitness shoes appeal to serious runners and fitness enthusiasts alike who enjoy the shoes' unique ride and performance characteristics. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone #timetofly.

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

