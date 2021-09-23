Life Time Brings Wellness-Focused Coworking Destination to Downtown Minneapolis as Remote Work Trend Continues Growth

The Architecture and Design team within Life Time has completely reimagined the top three floors at 30 South Ninth Street (a former YMCA building) with modern architecture, stunning spaces – including two outdoor rooftop areas – and an abundance of amenities covering an incredible 54,000-square-feet. Members at the new Downtown Minneapolis location will have reciprocal access to Life Time Work lounge spaces in Edina and St. Louis Park, and members from other locations with have access to the lounge space downtown.

"As downtown Minneapolis reanimates, we're excited to bring our unique Life Time Work concept to the business community," said Life Time Work President James O'Reilly. "Downtown is an invaluable destination for companies and workers with its central location and its dynamic mix of restaurants, entertainment and sports and we're providing both a healthy workspace and our athletic resort experience at Life Time Target Center."

Highlights of the space include:

Two large outdoor patio spaces with views of 9 th Street and the heart of downtown Minneapolis

Multiple membership offerings including Office Resident, Open Resident and Lounge

More than 100 private offices for two or more

10 conference rooms, quiet rooms, private phone rooms and open meeting spaces

Regular events and collaboration opportunities

A premium turnkey, month to month membership, including Herman Miller furniture, Wi-Fi, printing, copying, scanning and shredding services

Minneapolis skyway system access, including to Life Time Target Center athletic club

Healthy snack options and freshly brewed coffee and tea

Access to all Life Time athletic resort and Life Time Work locations

"We are thrilled to welcome Life Time Work downtown in this incredible space that blends work productivity, connectivity, amenities and health together," said Steve Cramer, President and CEO of the mpls downtown council. "We continue to welcome more and more workers back to office downtown—along with more events returning to our downtown venues and our well-known food scene opening new restaurants and past favorites. We know there is excitement around returning to shared spaces, and Life Time Work is a fantastic addition to our downtown office scene at this important time."

Life Time Work provides innovative shared work environments for established professionals — with the added benefit of a Diamond all-access Life Time club membership across the country and Canada. Life Time Work Minneapolis is accessible via street entrance or skyway and is open to members 24 hours a day.

For membership details and pricing, more information is available by visiting in person at 30 South Ninth Street, by visiting https://work.lifetime.life/home.html or by calling 612-230-0355.

In addition to its three Minnesota Life Time Work destinations, existing destinations include Life Time Work Ardmore (Philadelphia), Life Time Centre City Five and Life Time Work Green Street (Houston), Life Time Work Bridgewater, and Life Time Work Coral Gables (Fla.). Other locations announced include Life Time Work Dallas Midtown and Life Time Work Buckhead (Ga.).

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives.

