Life Time Debuts 23rd Street Athletic Resort, Brand-New Health Club in Flatiron

COVID-19 has turned the fitness industry upside down in New York City, but Life Time, a key player in the industry for nearly 30 years, is forging ahead with its plans to expand in the market starting with Life Time 23 rd Street, which is set to be the city's toniest health and fitness destination.

The destination will be among the city's largest at 37,000 square feet set across two floors. It features an expansive fitness floor outfitted with the latest state-of-the-art equipment, including more than 110 new cardio and strength machines from Technogym, the leading fitness equipment provider. The club also will boast a cedarwood sauna with Himalayan salt wall lamp, ultra-luxe dressing rooms, indoor salt water lap pool, teakwood showers, radiant heat panels in the yoga studio, and much more. You can view flythrough video of Life Time 23rd Street here, and a teaser on Life Time's NYC Instagram here.

"We are thrilled to grow our New York City presence with Life Time 23rd Street," said Bahram Akradi, chairman, chief executive officer and founder, Life Time. "Life Time is committed to the health of the communities in which we operate and we see the opening of 23rd Street as an investment in the future of the city. We look forward to bringing Life Time's healthy way of life mindset to even more of the local, wellness community."

Life Time 23rd Street is the first of several planned health clubs coming to New York. Joining Life Time's current location, Life Time at Sky, in Hell's Kitchen, the wellness leader plans to open six more destinations in the coming years – bringing the total to 12 with existing athletic resort destinations in Chappaqua, Harrison, Garden City and Syosset. These new openings are part of the company's partnership to acquire four former New York Health & Racquet Club locations as well as ground-up locations at One Wall Street and 85 Jay in Brooklyn. Despite industry bankruptcies and permanent fitness location closures in NYC and beyond, Life Time is investing in New York City with this impressive expansion plan.

With health and safety at the forefront for members and team members, Life Time 23rd Street will open following Life Time's detailed and proven enhanced cleaning and safety protocols in place. The more than 500 page playbook was developed in partnership with a former state epidemiologist and industrial hygienist. Visit https://my.lifetime.life/safety for more information.

In addition to Life Time 23rd Street and others slated to open in 2021 across the country, joining Life Time's current roster of 150+ expansive health clubs across North America, the company continues to emphasize the importance of an all-encompassing healthy way of life with their new Life Time Digital membership. Best known for serving an active, in-person community of nearly 1.6 members in its indoor and outdoor clubs, Life Time's $15-per-month subscription membership includes custom workout programs, access to on-demand classes including yoga, cycling, barre, live-streamed classes, and 1:1 virtual training – something completely unique in the space.

