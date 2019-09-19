Life Time Edina at Southdale Moves Closer to Opening with Hiring Fair Set for September 24 to Fill 200 Positions; Preview Center Now Open
First Life Time to open in the Twin Cities in twelve years part of Southdale Center Transformation
EDINA, Minn., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Later this year, Life Time Edina at Southdale will open as the company's 24th destination in the Twin Cities and most massive project to date with its athletic resort, Life Time Work and Life Time Sport spaces helping to redefine the landscape at Southdale Center. As that date draws closer, Life Time has announced a hiring fair to fill about 200 full- and part-time positions, and that a Preview Center is now open and taking onsite appointments for prospective members for both the athletic club and Life Time Work.
The hiring fair will be hosted on September 24 from 3pm to 7pm at the Renaissance Minneapolis Bloomington Hotel, 5500 American Boulevard West in Bloomington. In addition, Group Fitness, Cycle and Yoga auditions will be held Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 respectively at Life Time St. Louis Park. All current job openings can be found at https://careers.lifetime.life/.
"We've waited a long time for the opportunity to bring Life Time to Edina and serve even more of our great community with our healthy way of life philosophy," said Life Time Edina at Southdale General Manager Shawn Severson. "Our hiring fair gets us that much closer to our opening and is a great way for us to find enthusiastic people who are passionate about health and wellness and eager to be part of a team that is dedicated to inspiring others to live happy, healthy lives."
The athletic resort is now hiring for more than 200 full-time, part-time, and seasonal performers in LifeSpa, LifeCafe, Kids Academy, Member Services, Aquatics, Facility Operations, Personal Training, and Group Fitness. Current Member Opportunities Include:
- Member Services (Front Desk)
- LifeCafe (Restaurant)
- Kids Academy (Activities & Camps)
- Aquatics (Swim Lessons & Lifeguards)
- Facility Operations (Building Maintenance & Housekeeping)
- Personal Training (Fitness & Nutrition)
- LifeSpa (Salon & Spa)
Hired applicants will receive a complimentary Diamond club membership providing access to all clubs across North America along with competitive pay, a premier benefits package, and the unique opportunity to share their passion for health and wellness with thousands.
Once open, the 3-story, 147,000-square foot country club-style, family recreation, spa and athletic resort will feature world-class amenities and signature programs designed to provide members of all ages with individualized experiences to help them achieve their wellness and fitness goals, building upon what Twin City residents have come to love and expect from Life Time.
Life Time Edina will offer a highly personalized approach to health and wellness with a broad array of amenities and services including, but not limited to:
- 147,000-square foot building including a first-of-its-kind Life Time roof pool deck and bistro area
- Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group GTX and Alpha Training
- More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment
- Two regulation-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training
- An indoor and outdoor aquatic center featuring a leisure pool, resort-style seating and a bistro cafe
- A dedicated Kids Academy, featuring tumbling, movement, language and learning classes
- LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant featuring a full menu and grab and go options, along with Peet's Coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements, and more
- LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body, and nails
- Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers
The Life Time Edina Preview Center offers a comprehensive showcase of the new club and its amenities. Exclusive, limited introductory membership opportunities are available including special joining fees, a complimentary personal training session, merchandise and other benefits. The Preview Center is located at 2990 Southdale Center, Edina, MN 55435 (Southdale Center) and is open seven days a week, 9am-8pm (Monday-Friday) and 10am-6pm (Saturday-Sunday).
Additional information can be found by calling (952) 257-7100 or by visiting Life Time Edina's page here.
About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life
Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 145 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.
