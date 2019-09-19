Life Time Edina at Southdale Moves Closer to Opening with Hiring Fair Set for September 24 to Fill 200 Positions; Preview Center Now Open

The hiring fair will be hosted on September 24 from 3pm to 7pm at the Renaissance Minneapolis Bloomington Hotel, 5500 American Boulevard West in Bloomington. In addition, Group Fitness, Cycle and Yoga auditions will be held Sept. 27 and Oct. 5 respectively at Life Time St. Louis Park. All current job openings can be found at https://careers.lifetime.life/ .

"We've waited a long time for the opportunity to bring Life Time to Edina and serve even more of our great community with our healthy way of life philosophy," said Life Time Edina at Southdale General Manager Shawn Severson. "Our hiring fair gets us that much closer to our opening and is a great way for us to find enthusiastic people who are passionate about health and wellness and eager to be part of a team that is dedicated to inspiring others to live happy, healthy lives."

The athletic resort is now hiring for more than 200 full-time, part-time, and seasonal performers in LifeSpa, LifeCafe, Kids Academy, Member Services, Aquatics, Facility Operations, Personal Training, and Group Fitness. Current Member Opportunities Include:

Member Services (Front Desk)

LifeCafe (Restaurant)

Kids Academy (Activities & Camps)

Aquatics (Swim Lessons & Lifeguards)

Facility Operations (Building Maintenance & Housekeeping)

Personal Training (Fitness & Nutrition)

LifeSpa (Salon & Spa)

Hired applicants will receive a complimentary Diamond club membership providing access to all clubs across North America along with competitive pay, a premier benefits package, and the unique opportunity to share their passion for health and wellness with thousands.

Once open, the 3-story, 147,000-square foot country club-style, family recreation, spa and athletic resort will feature world-class amenities and signature programs designed to provide members of all ages with individualized experiences to help them achieve their wellness and fitness goals, building upon what Twin City residents have come to love and expect from Life Time.

Life Time Edina will offer a highly personalized approach to health and wellness with a broad array of amenities and services including, but not limited to:

The Life Time Edina Preview Center offers a comprehensive showcase of the new club and its amenities. Exclusive, limited introductory membership opportunities are available including special joining fees, a complimentary personal training session, merchandise and other benefits. The Preview Center is located at 2990 Southdale Center, Edina, MN 55435 (Southdale Center) and is open seven days a week, 9am-8pm (Monday-Friday) and 10am-6pm (Saturday-Sunday).

Additional information can be found by calling (952) 257-7100 or by visiting Life Time Edina's page here.

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 145 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

