Life Time Expands Chicagoland Presence with Northbrook Opening; $42+ Million Club Opens to Members at 4:00 a.m. November 28

Located on Skokie Boulevard just south of Dundee Road and I94, the new 86,000-square-foot club employs nearly 300 team members and is the company's tenth location in the Chicago market and one of four additional Life Time destinations planned, including Oakbrook, Lake Zurich and at One Chicago Square respectively. Life Time is also investing more than $100 million in its existing clubs in 2019 including full club renovations and expansions, new cardio and strength equipment, lighting, sound and experience enhancements.

"We opened our first Life Time in Chicago more than 18 years ago in Schaumburg and continue to encompass a whole healthy lifestyle for all ages, in addition to a great workout," said Tim Kersten, Senior General Manager. "We're excited to serve the Northbrook community and our members with a broad array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

With modern architecture, beautiful spaces and an abundance of amenities, Life Time provides cutting-edge programming led by the area's top instructors and professionals. The unique health experience includes dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one and small group GTX and Alpha Training; best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment; The Zone, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care; a dedicated Kids Academy, for kids ages three months to 11; LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant; LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa; an indoor pool and outdoor aquatic center; and luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towel and locker service.

Life Time Athletic Northbrook will be open seven days a week from 4:00 a.m. to midnight. Additional Life Time locations in Chicagoland include Algonquin, Bloomingdale, Burr Ridge, Old Orchard, Orland Park, Romeoville, Schaumburg, Vernon Hills and Warrenville. For more information, please call 847.780.5100 or visit https://www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/il-northbrook.html.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 140 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

SOURCE Life Time

Related Links

https://www.lifetime.life

