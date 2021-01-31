Life Time Expansion Continues February 1 with First of Multiple, Planned 2021 Athletic Resort Openings

The three-story, 170,000-square foot resort follows the successful openings of Life Time Biltmore in Phoenix in March 2020 and Life Time 23 rd Street in December 2020 in New York City. Life Time remains relentless in its focus on health and safety by incorporating its renowned, enhanced cleaning and safety protocols . (Life Time developed a 500+-page playbook in partnership with a former state epidemiologist and industrial hygienist and has been heralded by health departments across the nation, including in Arizona).

"Given the ongoing health crisis the world is facing, our personal health is more important than ever."

"Given the ongoing health crisis the world is facing, our personal health is more important than ever. Therefore, we're thrilled to continue our expansion in 2021 with additional destinations in the greater Phoenix area. As with all of our clubs, we are committed to deliver nothing short of the best healthy way of life experiences and environments, programs and services, and content and media," said Life Time Chief Operating Officer Jeff Zwiefel. "We know how crucial proper exercise, strong immune systems and healthy people and communities are for our physical and mental health. Our incredible Happy Valley-Peoria team of 170 dedicated health and wellness professionals are eager to serve members and play a role in positively impacting their lives each and every day."

Life Time Happy Valley features modern architecture, beautiful spaces, and an abundance of healthy living amenities and will provide its members with unmatched, over-the-top experiences, thanks in part to its proprietary programs, services, and a multitude of highly personalized offerings:

Exquisite studios specially designed for group fitness, cycle, yoga, barre and Pilates programming

Unparalleled spaces for one-on-one and small group personal training

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

Access to more than 1,000 live stream classes from across the nation; on-demand workouts; virtual 1:1 training; custom workouts designed by Life Time; and expertly curated healthy lifestyle content

Access to Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch. (Life Time members may redeem the Fitness+ subscription offer within the Life Time app.

Full-size, regulation basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training

Luxury indoor and outdoor aquatic centers featuring leisure and lap pools, waterslides, poolside LifeCafe Bistro and with resort-like seating areas dedicated Kids Academy, with a breath of skills- and education-based programming for kids ages three months to 11

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused, fast-casual restaurant featuring a full made-to-order menu, grab-and-go assortments, Peet's Coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements, and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for featuring haircare, skincare, nailcare treatments and massage

Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, cedarwood saunas, eucalyptus steam rooms and complimentary towel and locker service

The Onyx-level Happy Valley-Peoria destination will be open seven days a week, from 4am-10pm Monday-Friday and 5am-9pm Saturday and Sunday. It joins five other Life Time locations in Arizona, including: Biltmore, North Scottsdale, Palm Valley, Gilbert and Tempe A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families.

In addition to Life Time Happy Valley-Peoria, Life Time plans to open new destinations in 2021 including: Life Time Battery Park (NY), Life Time NoHo (NY), Life Time Oakbrook (IL), Life Time Peabody (MA) and Life Time GreenStreet (TX). Life Time Coral Gables (FL), the company's largest project to date at 1.2 million square feet featuring Life Time Athletic, Live Time Work and Life Time Living residences, will open in late Spring 2021.

For more information, please call 623-259-3400 or visit Life Time online. You may also experience Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Complementing its more than 150 Life Time physical destinations across North America, Life Time's healthy way of life ecosystem includes best-in-class digital experiences delivered via newly enhanced Life Time Digital membership, enabling members to connect to Life Time's classes, programs, media and content – anywhere they are, anytime they want.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifetimefitness.com

