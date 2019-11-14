Life Time Invites Consumers to Take One Positive Action during 8th Annual Commitment Day; Make-A-Wish and Life Time Foundation to Serve as 2020 Beneficiaries

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, is kicking off the New Year with its 8th annual Commitment Day movement. For 2020, the company is supporting Make-A-Wish in its mission to grant the wishes of children facing critical illnesses and the Life Time Foundation in its work to remove artificial and processed ingredients from school food.

"We launched Commitment Day in 2013 to inspire and encourage healthy, sustainable changes in the New Year rather than making resolutions that often don't stick," Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi said. "Through the years since, Commitment Day has become a mainstay with 5K's and events happening across the U.S. and Canada. This year, we're inviting everyone to commit to take One Positive Action toward a healthier, happier life and benefit two great causes for children in our communities."

From Dec. 28 through Jan. 5, Life Time destinations will be open to everyone with a broad array of healthy and motivating events.

Commitment Day 2020 Schedule of Events

Saturday, Dec. 28 Family Day Sunday, Dec. 29 Discover Yoga Experience Tuesday, Dec. 31 Kid's New Year's Eve Wednesday, Jan. 1 Commitment Day 5K Races + Starting Line Clinic and Fun Run Thursday, Jan. 2 Group Training Saturday, Jan. 4 Family Workout Events Sunday, Jan. 5 Indoor Triathlons

Events and activities may vary by location. Additional information and registration is available online at www.CommitmentDay.com.

"A wish gives children renewed energy and strength, providing them hope today so they can look forward to tomorrow," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "As individuals across the county make their own commitments in preparation for 2020, Make-A-Wish is thrilled to have Life Time alongside us in our journey to grant the wish of every child battling a critical illness."

All Commitment Day participants will have the opportunity to join in supporting Make-A-Wish and the Life Time Foundation via online donations, with Commitment Day 5K registrations and in-club at all Commitment Day events. Starting Dec. 2, opportunities also will be made available within the LifeSpa and LifeCafe.

About Commitment Day®

Life Time launched Commitment Day on January 1, 2013, as a nationwide movement to inspire and encourage healthy change. Since then, hundreds of thousands have participated in making a commitment to better their health, communities and selves. For more information visit CommitmentDay.com.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across its 147 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time athletic resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

