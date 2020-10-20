Life Time Launches Digital 60 Day Training and Nutrition Program as Company Bolsters Virtual Offerings

The Holiday 60day, which provides daily support, resources and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their fitness goals and live a healthier life for the remainder of 2020, is available to all members of Life Time, including those who've put their membership on-hold. The eight week program is $20 and includes daily workouts, a nutrition program, 150+ healthy recipe ideas, weekly program emails and access to a team of virtual coaches.

Also new this year, 60day participants will be able to select a training focus plan from three key areas: Fat loss, muscle and strength and building immunity.

"Consumers want their pre-COVID bodies and lifestyles back and are more concerned with their immune health than ever before," said Anika Christ, Life Time's Director of Digital Programming, Events and Marketing. "We made this program completely digital in an effort to meet our members where they're most comfortable. Right now is the perfect time to get back on track and remain committed to a healthy lifestyle to keep your immune system in tip top shape."

The virtual 60day program is another example of Life Time committing to an "omnichannel wellness" approach. Life Time launched digital classes and bolstered its virtual personal training options this year to be a resource for people exercising at home. After closures in March, the company has also since reopened all of its 150+ athletic clubs to give people the in-person community and guidance they desire when working toward their health goals.

Registration is open for the 2020 Holiday 60day which kicks off November 7-9. Four lucky Life Time members will also be selected to win a complimentary one-year membership to Life Time at the conclusion of the program in January. Winners will be selected by a vote after sharing their transformation stories online. Since 2010, more than 510,000 Life Time members across the country have lost more than 1 million pounds through the company's 60day program.

For more information and to register for the Holiday 60day, visit www.lifetime60day.com

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

