Life Time Launches Nationwide Distance Learning Support Camp to Help Families as School Starts This Fall

Children enrolled in the camps will be placed into small groups according to current guidelines from state and local governments. Parents can choose full or partial days of care to build a schedule that meets their needs. Students will receive school-work assistance using their devices from home during the camp, plus active lesson plans, including activities that children may be missing from their normal school day such as: Youth fitness, arts and crafts, S.T.E.A.M. activities, and music. Most importantly, kids will have the ability to connect with others while following structured lesson plans.

"Parents need help right now as they work to figure out how to best support their kids during this crazy time – and that's what Life Time Kids is here to do through our Distance Learning Support Camps – just as we do with our summer and school break camps," said Alicia Kockler, Vice President of Life Time Kids. "In serving more than 270,000 kids nationwide every month at Life Time, we have the programming and structure to give parents peace of mind while allowing their kids to learn and grow, all while being connected to other kids in a safe and healthy environment."

Life Time's Distance Learning Support Camps will be offered at more than 100 Life Time destinations across the country. Start dates for the camps will vary based on location and local district demands. For more information and to sign up on the program wait list, please visit https://my.lifetime.life/lp/distance-learning-camp.html

Life Time is leading the way with enhanced cleaning and safety protocols to ensure families feel comfortable dropping their kids off at our destinations, including twice-daily temperature checks and mask requirements for all children and counselors. Children will also be socially distanced while doing activities and school work.

With new and expanded protocols for every area and program throughout its vast athletic resorts, Life Time enlisted a former state epidemiologist (M.D. and Ph.D.) with a wide range of experiences in clinical occupational and environment medicine to set a new standard for cleaning and building member trust.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifetimefitness.com

