Life Time Miami Marathon Sold Out Nearly Five Months Ahead of 20th Anniversary on Feb. 6, 2022; Waitlist Activated

"For 19 years, our Miami Marathon team has kept the athlete-point-of-view front and center and our 2022 event is poised to be our best yet," said Frankie Ruiz, Miami Marathon co-founder and Chief Running Officer at Life Time. "The sellout of this iconic 20th anniversary has Miami buzzing. I encourage those who wish to take part to join our waitlist for this once in a lifetime event. We expect to announce any spots that become available on December 7."

Participants from near and far, representing all 50 states and nearly 70 countries will take on the USTAF-certified, Boston-qualifying, flat course that showcases the best views of Miami's cityscape and waterways. As one of the most internationally friendly events in the industry, Life Time personalizes the race bib of each runner with their home country's flag.

Distances & Weekend Details

Life Time Tropical 5K , Saturday, Feb 5 ; registration open at https://www.themiamimarathon.com/tropical-5k/

, ; registration open at https://www.themiamimarathon.com/tropical-5k/ Life Time Miami Half & Full Marathon, Sunday, Feb. 6

#VirtuallyMiamiFamous – first offered in 2021, a virtual version of all three distances that allows participants to take part from around the world is back due to demand; registration open at https://www.themiamimarathon.com/virtuallymiamifamous/

Miami Famous Expo – an industry-leading gathering of vendors, live entertainment and experiential marketing activations from top health and wellness brands takes place throughout race weekend at the Miami Beach Convention Center

Complimentary & Fee-Based Training

Life Time Coral Gables, the company's recently opened premium athletic resort, offers in-person coaching, nutrition advice and personal training for those in Miami

Virtual personal training is available anywhere through the Life Time Digital membership

Multiple run clubs throughout the Miami area welcome those who are training for the Life Time Miami Marathon, Half Marathon, and/or Tropical 5K .

Community Involvement

More than 1,500 students at Miami -area schools are enrolled in the 2022 Kids Run Miami program, for which they'll run a total of 25 miles over the course of 15 weeks leading up to the marathon and complete their final 1.2 miles at the race-day finish line

-area schools are enrolled in the 2022 Kids Run Miami program, for which they'll run a total of 25 miles over the course of 15 weeks leading up to the marathon and complete their final 1.2 miles at the race-day finish line More than 80 charities and organizations are partnered with the Life Time Miami Marathon for the 2022 anniversary edition

A select number of charity slots remain available for individuals who wish to fundraise for the Life Time Foundation, which works to remove artificial ingredients from school food menus across the nation; www.ltfoundation.org/athletes

In 2020, the festivities altogether generated more than $19M in local economic impact

All information about the Life Time Miami Marathon can be found at www.themiamimarathon.com. Follow along on social media: Facebook.com/RunMiami, Instagram.com/TheMiamiMarathon, Twitter.com/RunMiami.

The Miami Marathon is owned and produced by Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand. It is among more than 30 premier athletic events owned by the company including the Verizon New York City Triathlon, Leadville Race Series and Garmin UNBOUND Gravel. To view and learn more about Life Time athletic events, visit: lifetime.life/athletic-events.

Life Time opened its Goral Gables village, complete with its premium athletic resort, Life Time Work, and Life Time Stay facilities in August 2021 and is set to open athletic resort destinations in Palm Beach Gardens in Spring 2022 and Miami at the Falls in 2023.

Over nearly 30 years, Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. More than 30,000 Life Time professionals are dedicated to providing the best programs and experiences at more than 150 Life Time athletic resort destinations in the United States and Canada, and via a complementary, comprehensive digital platform and portfolio of iconic athletic events – all with the objective of inspiring healthier, happier lives. For more information visit lifetime.life.

