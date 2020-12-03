Life Time Moves Forward with Life Time Work Downtown Minneapolis; Pre-Leasing Underway

Life Time Work Downtown Minneapolis will take on the top three floors of the iconic building, providing its members more than 53,000-square-feet of elegantly designed private office and open-plan workspaces that promote a healthy lifestyle at work, resulting in members being more productive, engaged and fulfilled. The scale of this flagship location will allow abundant space for social distancing and will support enhanced cleaning protocols with regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces using a hospital-grade disinfectant. There will also be ample outdoor seating available. The space is part of the six-story, 125,000-square-foot "Thirty" development with Twin Cities Developer, Swervo Development Corporation.

"At this time of great economic uncertainty, more companies are placing a premium on flexibility and few coworking operators offer the elevated and dynamic spaces Life Time Work provides to members," said Life Time Work President James O'Reilly. "We are actively in discussions with larger companies and individuals who are not renewing long term leases downtown and are looking for a more flexible solution that appeals to discerning professionals."

Life Time Work provides innovative shared work environments for established professionals and enables members to be more productive, engaged and fulfilled—with the added benefit of a Diamond all-access Life Time club membership across the country and Canada. Life Time Work Minneapolis will have direct city skyway access to our Target Center athletic club and adds value for existing Life Time Work members in St. Louis Park and Edina who will have reciprocal access to the lounge space at this new location.

Highlights of the new space include:

Membership options including: Office Resident, Open Resident and Lounge Membership

More than 75 offices and a variety of other private and open workspaces

10 conference rooms, 22 quiet rooms, private phone rooms and open meeting spaces

A premium turnkey, month to month membership, including Herman Miller furniture, unlimited Wi-Fi, printing, copying, scanning and shredding services

furniture, unlimited Wi-Fi, printing, copying, scanning and shredding services Mother's room, print rooms, bicycle storage and parking, for an additional fee

Direct access to the Minneapolis skyway system

skyway system Healthy snack options and freshly brewed coffee

Access to all Life Time athletic resort and Life Time Work locations

Proximity to the headquarters of Target Corp.

In addition to its two Minnesota Life Time Work destinations in St. Louis Park and Edina, existing destinations include Life Time Work Ardmore (Philadelphia), Life Time Centre City Five (Houston) and Life Time Work Bridgewater (N.J.) (2020). Other announced locations include Life Time Work Coral Gables (Fla.), Life Time Work Green Street (Houston) and Life Time Dallas Midtown.

More information is available at https://work.lifetime.life/home.html or by calling (908) 800-5100.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we play, work and live – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifetimefitness.com

