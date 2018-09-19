Life Time to Launch First Life Time Work Location in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With an eye toward redefining the shared workspace industry, Life Time announced plans to open its first Life Time Work destination in the Twin Cities. To be located conveniently adjacent to Life Time Athletic St. Louis Park, Life Time Work will be at the Towers at West End (1600 West End Tower Utica Avenue South) and is expected to open in early 2019. Additional Life Time Work locations are planned for Downtown Minneapolis and Edina.

This marks the second Life Time Work location in North America. The first opened in April with all Life Time Work memberships presold at Life Time Athletic Ardmore in Pennsylvania. Additional, planned locations include Gainesville, Va. and Houston, Texas, along with dozens more in the next few years.

Offering elegantly designed private and open-plan workspaces that promote comfort, collaboration and productivity, Life Time Work West End also will feature state-of-the-art conference rooms, private phone rooms and a variety of premium amenities and services.

"We all have seen the impact of technology advancements and other changes influencing how work gets done. However, workspaces haven't adapted nearly enough to address this evolution," said Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO Bahram Akradi. "Life Time Work addresses this by providing innovative shared work environments that champion a healthy and fulfilling work life by enabling members to be more productive, engaged and fulfilled. Every detail has been carefully conceived to uniquely address the needs of accomplished professionals seeking an alternative to the traditional long-term lease or challenges faced by remote teams working from their homes."

A limited number of Life Time Work memberships are available. More information is available at https://work.lifetime.life/locations/twin-cities.html or by calling 866.770.1546.

