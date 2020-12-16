Life Time to Launch New Digital Membership December 19 - Delivering Company's Premier Programs, Performers and Content to Members - Wherever They Are, Whenever They Want

"Over the past three decades, Life Time has been the trusted Healthy Way of Life authority across North America, helping a community of tens of millions of people live healthy, happy lives," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO. "Life Time Digital complements our physical presence as we rapidly expand the way the world connects to Life Time through technology – reaching millions of additional consumers virtually with the same unmatched quality and incredible experiences that have come to define our brand."

Available beginning December 19 with a $15-per-month subscription, Life Time Digital will feature:

Customized workout programs created by Life Time's certified personal trainers that are uniquely based upon each member's goals and fitness passions.

Access to Life Time's premium, on-demand classes (including yoga, cycling, total conditioning, strike, barre, barbell strength, one-on-one training and many other programs) led by the Company's renowned performers.

Decades of curated, award-winning content on nutrition, detox, weight loss, training – and just about anything else related to health and wellbeing through The Source by Life Time.

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built around Apple Watch, brings studio-style workouts to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Life Time members can redeem the Fitness+ subscription offer within the Life Time app. (See announcement here.)

Live streaming classes and 1:1 personal training also will be available with a higher monthly subscription fee.

Through its relationship with world-leading exercise equipment manufacturer, Technogym, Life Time also will begin to provide members with the opportunity to purchase home exercise equipment, enhancing their Life Time Digital workout experiences.

Life Time Digital will be available at http://lifetime.life/join/digital-membership and via the Apple and Google Play app stores.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

