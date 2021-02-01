Life Time to Live Stream 1,000+ Group Fitness Classes Weekly

Today's announcement further expands the incredible value of Life Time Digital, making it the most robust digital offering available in the marketplace at just $15/month. Now, in addition to custom workouts designed by Life Time's highly certified personal trainers, on-demand classes, curated health and wellness content and access to Apple Fitness+, subscribers have the ability to engage in more than 1,000 live-streamed signature group fitness classes designed in-house and led by beloved performers.

"Life Time is changing the industry with our live streaming model—no one can compete with the sheer volume of classes and world-class instructors we're bringing to our members," says Life Time Chairman, CEO and Founder Bahram Akradi. "Given the breadth of our digital and physical offerings, encompassing more than 14 million square feet of real estate, Life Time is uniquely positioned to provide an entire ecosystem of complementary healthy way of life content, media and experiences that serves members wherever they are, whenever they want."

Live streamed classes will include all of Life Time's Signature Programming, including member favorites Warrior Sculpt, Barbell Strength, AMP Cycle, Gluteus Maxout, Flow, and more. All in, more than 1,000 classes will be streamed weekly by the end of February by more than 400 instructors—exponentially more than any other company. Live studio, cycle and yoga classes will be offered throughout the day seven days a week. Where available, Life Time club access members also will be able to reserve a spot and participate live in-person. Access members can reserve their spot in-studio or view/join all live streaming options on the Life Time member website at https://my.lifetime.life/live. Digital members can view/join all live classes via the Life Time mobile app. All of Life Time's live streaming content will complement the robust Apple Fitness+ library of on-demand classes, as well as Life Time's existing on-demand offerings.

To kick off today's launch, Akradi will lead an EDG cycle class live from the Chanhassen, Minn. club at 5:30 p.m. CST. The class will be streamable anywhere via the Life Time Digital app and member website. No reservations needed, simply hop on a bike and join the live stream.

Life Time is the nation's premier omnichannel healthy lifestyle brand focused on media, content and experiences and operates more than 150 athletic resort destinations in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada. It has long been known as a company focused on creating phenomenal experiences and powerful social communities that make its athletic resorts feel like a third home to its members. When the company proactively closed its doors to help stymie the pandemic in March, it worked fast to launch on-demand content within just five days. Since then, Life Time has hosted more than 40 million visits to its clubs and streams of content—both live and on-demand. This upgraded digital live streaming experience, launching today, extends the reach of great instructors and brings the exceptional energy and community found inside of Life Time to anyone, anywhere they may be.

Taking measures to have good health is more important than ever, and in addition to its expanded nationwide live streaming efforts, Life Time remains committed to providing safe and healthy in-club experiences at its premium destinations across the country with its more than 500 page enhanced safety and cleaning protocols, designed in partnership with a former state epidemiologist and industrial hygienist.

Life Time plans to open up to nine new destinations in 2021 including: Life Time Happy Valley-Peoria (Ariz.) opening today, Feb. 1, Life Time Battery Park (N.Y.), Life Time NoHo (N.Y.), Life Time Oakbrook (Ill.), Life Time Peabody (Mass.) and Life Time GreenStreet (Texas). Life Time Coral Gables (Fl.), the company's largest project to date at 1.2 million square feet featuring Life Time Athletic, Live Time Work and Life Time Living residences, will open in late Spring 2021.

For more information on live-streaming with Life Time visit https://my.lifetime.life/live. For more information on Life Time, visit Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time®, Inc.

As a wellness pioneer, Life Time is reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work and live – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of helping people lead healthy, happy lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

