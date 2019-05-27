Life Time to Offer Standing, Preferred Military Rate

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, today announced a nationwide military rate, honoring men and women committed to serving our country through the armed forces. Life Time's military rate will extend to all active and retired military, as well as all veterans including Reserve and National Guard, and grants 50% off standard initiation fees. The rate will also extend to the company's clubs in Canada and Canadian armed forces.

"We are pleased to extend a preferred rate to all military personnel and family members in their immediate household in recognition of their honorable service to their country," says Life Time Chief Operations Officer Jeff Zwiefel.

Since its launch in 1992, Life Time has long been committed to serving the healthy lifestyle needs of the communities in which it operates. To take advantage of the military rate, personnel must bring a valid form of military ID or DD Form 214. For more information on Life Time's military rate, please visit a Life Time near you.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 143 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

SOURCE Life Time

Related Links

http://www.lifetime.life

