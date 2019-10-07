Life Whisperer Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its First-of-a-Kind Cloud-based IVF Image Analysis Software Solution

"Life Whisperer's non-invasive embryo selection technique applies key algorithms that recognize essential information to grade the embryo's quality. Life Whisperer is now turning its attention to non-invasive genetic assessment of embryo images. Early studies indicate the AI can recognize genetic defects like Down syndrome, underlining Life Whisperer's potential to become a gold standard in embryo pre-screening for viability and aneuploidy assessment," said Saravanan Thangaraj Industry Analyst. "The platform is offered on the cloud/Web, and does not include any setup or subscription fees for the IVF clinic. Furthermore, due to its low level of risk and non-invasiveness, obtaining regulatory approvals is relatively easy in most countries."

Life Whisperer recently completed an international clinical study across 12 clinics in 4 countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia. The results demonstrated that the AI platform was 25 percent more accurate than highly trained and experienced embryologists in identifying the most viable embryos from the medical images of almost 1,500 patient cycles. Importantly, the study showed the robust translation of the AI algorithm across multiple clinical environments, demographic locations, and camera configurations, signifying its market readiness and scalability. Life Whisperer is the only hardware-independent AI for embryo assessment that can predict pregnancy outcomes from static 2D embryo images using standard laboratory microscope camera images.

Once clinics upload the standard microscope images of embryos, Life Whisperer uses its proprietary algorithms to analyze the images and distinguish morphological features, which are often undetectable by the human eye. This approach does not require any significant changes to the IVF clinic's overall process and it reduces the risk of manual tampering of embryos.

"Life Whisperer has been partnering with IVF clinics worldwide to further improve its AI solution to develop new products for identifying genetic defects from embryo images, and enhance the pre-sales activity for its solution," noted Thangaraj. "Life Whisperer is currently expanding trials with IVF clinics in several countries like the U.S., Europe, and China. Overall, it is expected to play a pioneering role in the adoption of digital technologies in IVF centers worldwide."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Life Whisperer uses artificial intelligence (AI) to better identify healthy embryos in IVF, and to ultimately improve outcomes for couples struggling with fertility.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

