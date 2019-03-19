Life.ai to Be Featured on Innovation Series With Ed Begley, Jr.

DENVER, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An upcoming episode of Innovations with Ed Begley Jr. will feature life.ai digital city operating system, a platform dedicated to providing a turnkey hyper-localized economy that supports small business, education and the community in a sustainable way.

The life.ai platform was developed with the future in mind. The Digital City technology can be tailored for any community. Our initial projects include The Meridian Group's The Boro $1B development at Tyson's Corner and Gramercy District, a $700M mixed-use transit-oriented development on Ashburn Station by 22 Capital Partners. Connecting these communities and others along the silver line will create a walkable urban lifestyle. The turnkey platform will become the foundation for urban life. These projects will be highlighted on the upcoming television series.

"We are excited to deliver our game changing Digital City Operating System starting in 2019 with great real estate partners like 22 Capital Partners and The Meridian Group," says Dave Ladouceur, chief executive officer of life.ai. "Creating the world's best experiences and interactions is what we live for — the best experience powered by AI that learns and adapts to your needs, helps you, connects people with unlimited potential to improve living using the world's only citizen-centered privacy-first model."

"Our dream team is implementing the next generation digital city," says Minh Le, chief executive officer of 22 capital partners. "Leading pioneers like life.ai our joint venture partner with citylink.ai are laying the foundation for digital cities of the future."

Starting with mixed-use environments and scaling to education hubs and suburban areas will lay the foundation of a hyper-localized economy. Each citizen and business has access to our digital city architecture with AI, IoT and a personalized environment. A model where you can create great experiences with efficiency and sustainability and escape big-data. The only privacy-first smart city model in the world - your life, your business, your way.

About life.ai

life.ai is an artificial intelligence company focused on human centered design to simplify the way people live, work, play and learn. Their digital city operating system is focused on creating personalized and seamless experiences streamlining business. A privacy-first hyper-localized approach reduces cost and complexity. All aspects of daily life and business operations can be addressed by the digital city operating system securely and efficiently. The life.ai platform can be customized for suburban, mixed-use and education centers. Life.ai approach to living will enable digital cities of the future to flourish. For more information please visit life.ai. Follow life.ai on Twitter @yourlifeai

About Fox Innovation Series

Innovations, hosted by award-winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

About citylink.ai

Citylink.ai is a global leader in citizen-centric smart city development and technology. Through their dedication to providing complete, urban technology and education solutions, citylink.ai is revolutionizing every aspect of the way people live. Whether you are a real estate developer, small business, international company, local government, citizen, software developer or student, citylink.ai's platform offers a full suite of products and tools that empower you to do more. Welcome to The Future of Living™. For more information, visit citylink.ai. Follow citylink.ai on Twitter @citylinkai.

About The Meridian Group

The Meridian Group is a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Md. Since its inception in 1993, Meridian has acquired and developed more than 14 million square feet of office, residential, hotel, mixed-use, and land with a focus on the metropolitan Washington, DC market. To learn more, visit Meridian's website at www.tmgdc.com. Media contact: Mark Pankowski at 301-260-9250 or mark@pankowskimedia.com.

About Blau & Associates

Blau & Associates is a strategic restaurant planning and development company that specializes in creating exceptional food-and-beverage concepts. Founded by Elizabeth Blau in 2003 our team applies extensive industry experience with modern analytics to help a wide range of clients conceptualize, establish, operate, and reinvigorate food and beverage outlets. Blau & Associates is based in Las Vegas, NV and has clients throughout North America, the Middle East, and Asia. https://elizabethblau.com/

