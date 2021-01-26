LIFEAID Beverage Co. Partners with USA Weightlifting

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEAID Beverage Co. begins 2021 with a new marketing relationship with USA Weightlifting (USAW), the national governing body for the Olympic sport of weightlifting. The relationship runs through the end of 2022, and adds another respected sports and fitness authority to the LIFEAID brand's impressive roster of health and fitness marketing partners.

The new relationship will focus on product sampling, community building and nutrition and recovery education, strengthened by the LIFEAID brand's significant social media following, marketing and content channels and growing retail presence across the US.

"Weightlifting or some form of it has been a cornerstone of the strength building programs of most of our partners since we launched LIFEAID. This brand knows the nutritional and recovery needs of weightlifters, inside and out. So it made perfect sense for us to support USAW's athletes, who strive for excellence with the barbell and beyond," says Aaron Hinde, co-founder of LIFEAID Beverage Co. and himself a devout weightlifter.

The LIFEAID Beverage Co. mission to bring great-tasting, thoughtfully formulated, functional beverages to health conscious individuals has made the brand's beverage lineup a major success in both e-commerce and at retail.

The brand's iconic FitAid drink is the top-selling recovery beverage in the US. And the brand recently introduced a new line of powdered drinks, based on their most popular flavors, emphasizing greater convenience and personalization, including a FitAid GO! powder.

This new relationship enables LIFEAID to introduce the range of their products to athletes (including Olympic hopefuls) training for major sporting events, and also to the family, friends, coaches, and fans that support them.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health-and-performance-conscious consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking." Products include: low-cal FITAID, FITAID RX, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITYAID, LIFEAID, LIFEAID HEMP & GOLFERAID—now with ZERO SUGAR options, as well. Shop now at: lifeaidbevco.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.

