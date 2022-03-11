LIFEAID Beverage Co. Welcomes to Market the Second Flavor of FOCUSAID, Watermelon Mint

Nootropics are brain-boosting vitamins and supplements, whose recent inclusion in the functional beverage space continue to grow in popularity in the market. As one of the leading nootropic beverages on the market, FOCUSAID Watermelon Mint, remains sodium and artificial sweetener free as well as vegan, non-gmo and gluten-free.

"FOCUSAID was one of the first nootropic beverages to hit the wider retail market and has remained a staple in our portfolio with retailers and online consumers. It only made sense to do a line extension to a fan-favorite with an additional refreshing crisp flavor," says LIFEAID Co-Founder and President Aaron Hinde.

FOCUSAID Watermelon Mint is packed with brain-boosting super nootropics and 100mg of clean crash-free caffeine from green tea and yerba maté. Whether you need a little focus before you kick off the day, or an afternoon energy boost, FOCUSAID Watermelon Mint will be your go to choice! Naturally sweetened with raw, cold-filtered agave, and never with any artificial colors or gut-wrecking artificial sweeteners, FOCUSAID Watermelon Mint has the premium nutrients and vitamins to keep you focused and on point.

FOCUSAID Watermelon Mint will be available to purchase online at lifeaidbevco.com and at select retailers such as Harris Teeter, Albertsons, and Circle K.

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great tasting, wellness enhancing and functionally driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among athletes, health-conscience and performance minded consumers. Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID is home to premium performance products and passionate people. Products include both ready to drink and powdered mix blends including FITAID, FOCUSAID, IMMUNITYAID, DREAMAID and PARTYAID. Visit lifeaidbevco.com to learn more.

