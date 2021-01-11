LifeBrite continues multi-tier approach to COVID-19 testing

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeBrite, an acclaimed national hospital, laboratory, and research and development company, strives to increase COVID-19 testing in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, and Alabama as the pandemic continues. Its affiliates —LifeBrite Hospital Group and Better to Know— work together to provide on-site and mobile testing. Test collection is available at hospitals, healthcare provider offices, and places of employment.

Christian Fletcher, CEO of LifeBrite, continues dedicating his career to improving community health in urban and rural areas. He sees expanding COVID-19 testing as an opportunity for LifeBrite to rise to the moment and further fulfill its mission to ensure that quality care and ancillary health service offerings are available to all regardless of geographical location.

"Our primary concern is meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve," says Fletcher. "In the midst of the COVID-19 era, testing is paramount. We're incredibly grateful to have access to multiple resources, which allows us to provide increased testing opportunities and quicker results. We are fortunate that our hospitals are located in prime opportunity areas to provide testing in areas that are often overlooked."

LifeBrite and its affiliates administer thousands of COVID-19 and RPP tests weekly. To date, they have administered more than 200,000 tests. They employ RT-PCR tests, which experts cite as the most reliable for diagnostics.

LifeBrite's Better to Know division spearheads the mobile COVID-19 testing efforts. Its representatives travel to businesses, colleges, places of worship, and other locales throughout the Southeast to host testing drives. Additionally, LifeBrite Hospital Group offers testing at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes in Danbury, North Carolina and LifeBrite Community Hospital of Early in Blakely, Georgia.

All COVID-19 patient samples are processed at LifeBrite's state-of-the-art laboratory in Atlanta. It provides location-based servicing and continues working to increase turnaround time. This includes operating on Saturdays.

"Since we already had the instrumentation, staff, and knowledge of the processes, LifeBrite had the ability to act fast and ramp up testing quickly. As a result, we offer a more stable and reliable testing source."

For more information visit: BetterToKnow.com, LifeBriteHospitalGroup.com, and LifeBriteLabs.com.

About LifeBrite Laboratories

LifeBrite Laboratories is an accredited medical laboratory based in Atlanta, Georgia. We provide laboratory testing services including toxicology, chemistry testing, and molecular pathology. In addition to delivering results, we work with health care professionals to implement cost-effective medication monitoring solutions. LifeBrite Laboratories was voted the best lab in Atlanta 2016-2020. Our laboratory serves healthcare organizations across the United States. Whether your practice is primary care, pain management, substance abuse recovery or OB/GYN, we can provide the information needed for the diagnosis and treatment of each patient. The LifeBrite Laboratories team handles every sample with the utmost care and provides outstanding customer service, while working to deliver accurate results in a timely manner.

