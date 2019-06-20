LifeFlow Showcased at Premier Inc.'s Annual Breakthroughs Conference

DURHAM, N.C., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeFlow, a simple new device for rapid delivery of a targeted fluid bolus, is one of the medical innovations that was showcased in front of thousands of healthcare providers at Premier Inc.'s 2019 Breakthroughs Conference and Exhibition on June 18.

410 Medical's LifeFlow device was debuted during the conference's 11th annual Innovation Celebration, an event recognizing advancements in healthcare and highlighting suppliers dedicated to furthering innovation and improving patient outcomes in the industry.

"410 Medical shares Premier's commitment to providing valuable products to our alliance members that are safe, high-quality and cost-effective," said David A. Hargraves, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Premier. "These innovations can truly benefit providers in our shared work to transform healthcare."

LifeFlow is a simple hand-held tool for rapid, controlled delivery of a fluid bolus in critically ill patients. With LifeFlow, health care providers are able to set up and deliver a targeted fluid bolus up to 10x faster than standard fluid delivery methods. Clinicians and other health system members of Premier selected LifeFlow to be showcased at the Innovation Celebration due to its uniqueness, ability to have an impact on unmet clinical needs, and potential to improve patient care.

"Early fluid resuscitation in patients with shock and hypotension has been proven to improve outcomes and avoid additional interventions," said Kyle Chenet, Chief Executive Officer of 410 Medical. "We are honored to see LifeFlow recognized as a Breakthrough Innovation and are excited to partner with Premier and its member hospitals to continue to improve patient care."

Any supplier, regardless of whether the company is contracted with Premier, can be considered for participation in the Innovation Celebration. Premier contracts with more than 1,400 suppliers.

About Premier Inc.

Premier Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 165,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. www.premierinc.com .

About 410 Medical, Inc.

410 Medical is dedicated to developing innovative products that help emergency clinicians provide better care for critically ill patients. 410 Medical's first product, LifeFlow, is designed to enhance the speed and efficiency of fluid resuscitation, improving care for patients with life- threatening conditions such as shock and sepsis. LifeFlow received FDA clearance for human use in 2016. For more information, visit www.410medical.com.

