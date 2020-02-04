LifeFuels App-Connected Hydration Bottle Launches Personalized Subscription Plan

Subscribers will receive a LifeFuels Bottle and choice of three FuelPods for a discounted price of $99. Each month, subscribers will have the option of automatic FuelPod renewal and the ability to modify or cancel service anytime, further fueling convenience and personalization. LifeFuels will still offer consumers a "Buy Once" option for $149, allowing them to choose their Welcome Kit between sweetened and unsweetened FuelPods.

"Customers consistently tell us two things: one, they use our bottle and LifeFuels App to track their daily hydration intake; and two, they optimize what they drink to experience functional benefits and personalized taste. Our new subscription model will help people receive a steady supply of FuelPods more conveniently, and provide options that fit each person's lifestyle, taste, and needs, powering personalized hydration every day," said LifeFuels CEO and Co-Founder Jonathon Perrelli.

FuelPod Flavors Range from Functional to Fun.... All While Powering Personalized Hydration

FuelPods are available in a variety of sweetened or unsweetened flavors (including peach, blackberry acai, lemon-lime, unsweetened cranberry-raspberry, unsweetened blackberry-lime, and more) that are paired with functional ingredients (such as electrolytes, antioxidants, and natural energy). Via the app, FuelPods can be mixed in multiple ways to provide a flavor and nutrient-packed personalized beverage, and subscription can be altered or changed anytime.

LifeFuels has also recently launched an Orange-Tangerine Immunity FuelPod which is packed with Vitamin C, E, and Zinc designed to provide extra support to the immune system.

About LifeFuels

LifeFuels is the creator of the world's first smart nutrition bottle. Founded by Jonathon Perrelli and Rob Lawson-Shanks, the beverage technology company was created with a simple mission: to help people feel their best from the inside out. LifeFuels integrates three components – the Bottle, FuelPods, and the LifeFuels App – to turn ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor, essential vitamins, and nutrients. LifeFuels bridges the gap between hydration, nutrition, technology, and sustainability, and is redesigning the way people drink enhanced water—forever.

Join the conversation and connect with LifeFuels at @lifefuels on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . To learn more please visit lifefuels.com .

