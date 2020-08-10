LifeFuels Helps Atalanta B.C. Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter Finals

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LifeFuels, the world's first smart nutrition bottle, is officially announcing its partnership with one of the most exciting premier football clubs in Europe, Atalanta B.C., ahead of their UEFA Champions League Quarter Final's game against Paris Saint Germain.

Working directly with the team's world-class doctors and nutritionists, LifeFuels crafted an effective nutritional compliance solution for the long-term success of the team.

Working alongside the innovative and progressive medical and nutritional teams at Atalanta since the summer of 2019, LifeFuels formed a strong working partnership around learning what players need from a nutrition and hydration standpoint, building and validating new pod formulations, and developing cutting-edge IOT solutions to support a world-class sports organization.

Through the partnership with Atalanta, LifeFuels developed an entirely new software platform called CoachMode that enables team officials to create, schedule, and monitor personalized nutrition and hydration programs for each player. CoachMode is designed to work exclusively with the LifeFuels bottle, pods, and connected app and maximize the platform's capabilities.

"With LifeFuels' innovative technology, we gained game-changing insights into our player's nutrition and hydration, as well as found new levels of player engagement and program compliance," said Marco Bruzzone, Head of Medical at Atalanta.

Rob Lawson-Shanks, CTO and Founder of LifeFuels, added: "LifeFuels is proud to help support Atalanta's meteoric rise to the top-tiers of football. Atalanta's commitment to innovation and science-based methods create a fantastic foundation for us to push player performance with precise, tracked, and personalized nutrition and hydration."

"During our visit to the Atalanta training facility in Bergamo, Italy, we witnessed an organization fully committed to the development and performance of world-class athletes. The LifeFuels platform has been created to power people's performance, and we are honored to support the performance of the Atalanta organization this season and beyond," said Jonathon Perrelli, CEO and Founder of LifeFuels.

Off the success of its partnership with Atalanta, LifeFuels is working to expand its sports program into other leagues, including EPL, NFL, NBA, and NCAA.

About LifeFuels

LifeFuels is the creator of the world's first smart nutrition bottle. Founded by Jonathon Perrelli and Rob Lawson-Shanks, the beverage technology company was created with a simple mission: to help people feel their best from the inside out. LifeFuels integrates three components – the Bottle, Pods, and the LifeFuels App – to turn ordinary water into a beverage packed with flavor, essential vitamins, and nutrients. LifeFuels bridges the gap between hydration, nutrition, technology, and sustainability, and is redesigning the way people drink enhanced water—forever. Connect with LifeFuels at @lifefuels onFacebook,Instagram,Twitter andYouTube. For more information, please visit www.LifeFuels.com.

