LifeGR CEO Arriving in Shanksville, PA Midway Through 9/11 Memorial Walk

Jesse Johnson-Brower, LifeGR CEO, will be arriving at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa. on August 30 as part of his 454-mile walk from the World Trade Center National Memorial to the Pentagon National Memorial. LifeGR is a national leader in Post Traumatic Stress Growth and Reconstruction® (PTSGR) therapy, Adrenaline Therapy®, and SheWillStay®, working tirelessly to put an end to suicide among our military, veterans, and first responders. CEO Jesse Johnson-Brower began this memorial walk on August 13 to pay tribute to the heroism shown by first responders and service members on 9/11.

Johnson-Brower began the memorial walk on August 13 to pay tribute to the heroism shown by first responders and service members on 9/11. "We need to support our American heroes. Many of them are still working through difficult times especially when it comes to mental health," said Johnson-Brower, who founded LifeGR after witnessing the terrorist attacks on 9/11. He continues, "Any donations made to LifeGR will directly impact American heroes needing life-saving trauma therapy, adrenaline therapy, and relational coaching."

Prior to co-founding LifeGR, Mr. Johnson-Brower served as a non-commissioned officer in the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment and Escort to President George W. Bush. He also served on the first unit deployed after the American Airlines Flight 77 struck the Pentagon on September 11, 2001. Since its founding, LifeGR has served more than 3,000 service members.

Several companies have teamed up with LifeGR® to support Johnson-Brower on this walk including the premium synthetic grass provider, ForeverLawn®. "We're excited to support Jesse on this memorial walk," said Dale Karmie, co-founder of ForeverLawn. "We owe such a debt to the brave men and women who have served this country and are honored to support and promote LifeGR."

Johnson-Brower is scheduled to arrive at the Pentagon on September 11, completing his 454-mile journey spanning six states. For more information about LifeGR, please visit LifeGR.org.

About LifeGR

