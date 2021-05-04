LifeLines to Offer Free Daily Events for Mental Health Awareness Month
Melissa Bernstein, co-founder of Melissa & Doug toys, launched LifeLines in March 2021 in order to help others struggling with depression, anxiety and loneliness
May 04, 2021, 08:44 ET
WESTPORT, Conn., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLines.com, a new wellness ecosystem designed to support people on their journeys towards mental health and authenticity, will be offering a robust lineup of free daily community events for Mental Health Awareness month in May.
Melissa Bernstein, the co-founder of the half-billion-dollar Melissa & Doug toy company, and her husband Doug Bernstein launched LifeLines in March 2021.
Melissa revealed she has struggled with severe depression and anxiety her whole life in her new book LIFELINES and on CBS Sunday Morning. Since the launch, there's been an outpouring of interest in LifeLines' wellness offerings, and the book went to #1 on Amazon and landed on the USA Today and Publishers Weekly bestsellers lists.
LifeLines' events for Mental Health Awareness Month range from yoga, meditation, and creative expression sessions to open and honest conversations surrounding the struggles of depression and anxiety (for example, "Breaking Up with Your Inner Critic" and "Embracing Grief"). Melissa and the LifeLines team will be interacting with the community every day throughout the month. Here's a calendar of events.
