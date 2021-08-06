Lifeloc Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.730 million resulting in a quarterly net loss of $(110) thousand, or $(0.04) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.320 million and quarterly net loss of $(350) thousand, or $(0.14) per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the quarter increased 31% versus the second quarter last year, as demand recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the government ordered shutdowns. Net revenue of $3.539 million and a net profit of $294 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, compare to net revenue of $3.338 million and a net loss of $(515) thousand, or $(0.21) per diluted share, for the same six months of 2020. The income for the first six months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the first round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $465 thousand.

As previously reported, Lifeloc qualified for and received a second PPP loan of $471 thousand in Q1 of 2021. These loans are completely forgivable by the SBA if the proceeds are spent in accordance with the program rules. As with the prior PPP loan, Lifeloc intends to comply with all requirements and plans to apply for forgiveness of this second loan in the third quarter of 2021. The PPP program was successful in mitigating the negative effect of the significant demand suppression on cash flow from the pandemic while allowing Lifeloc to carefully reduce structural costs and retain critical personnel, with no compromise to our product development efforts.

Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices. The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages. We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales. The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection. The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device. Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 protoype devices began in late 2020. Testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modification before final release. The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers and sales release planned this year. Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate that process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities. Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer built on that platform. We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device. Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.

"We saw a good uptick in sales this quarter versus last year, although we would still hope to see sales recover more as our customers' budgets open to replace aging equipment," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO. "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases. The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies. Together with the imminent release of the redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices, this should develop a healthy recurring revenue stream to fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers. Lifeloc's stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC. We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® is a registered trademark of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets

ASSETS













June 30,











2021



December 31, CURRENT ASSETS:

(Unaudited)



2020

Cash $ 2,390,591

$ 2,195,070

Accounts receivable, net

499,050



523,603

Inventories, net

2,495,960



2,498,126

Income taxes receivable

275,163



220,657

Prepaid expenses and other

90,766



77,962

Total current assets

5,751,530



5,515,418













PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:











Land

317,932



317,932

Building

1,928,795



1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448



569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

958,785



958,785

Training courses

432,375



432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

216,618



216,618

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

226,356



226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

249,279



190,818

Less accumulated depreciation

(2,405,026)



(2,277,839)

Total property and equipment, net

2,494,562



2,563,288













OTHER ASSETS:











Patents, net

138,774



144,702

Deposits and other

163,832



164,798

Deferred taxes

137,494



148,142

Total other assets

440,100



457,642















Total assets $ 8,686,192

$ 8,536,348













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Accounts payable $ 232,015

$ 333,851

Term loan payable, current portion

47,910



46,936

Paycheck Protection loan payable

471,347



465,097

Customer deposits

163,425



155,295

Accrued expenses

212,164



266,266

Deferred revenue, current portion

41,998



41,053

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500



46,500

Total current liabilities

1,215,359



1,354,998













TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and











debt issuance costs

1,253,113



1,277,531













DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

6,162



3,177

Total liabilities

2,474,634



2,635,706













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:











Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares











authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,650,812



4,633,655

Retained earnings

1,560,746



1,266,987

Total stockholders' equity

6,211,558



5,900,642















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,686,192

$ 8,536,348





































































LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 1,674,045

$ 1,265,698

Royalties

33,652



32,851

Rental income

21,939



21,489

Total

1,729,636



1,320,038













COST OF SALES

1,124,218



991,969













GROSS PROFIT

605,418



328,069













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

266,633



182,485

Sales and marketing

214,124



274,780

General and administrative

256,908



324,041

Total

737,665



781,306













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(132,247)



(453,237)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Interest income

813



3,242

Interest expense

(13,544)



(14,016)

Total

(12,731)



(10,774)













NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

(144,978)



(464,011)













Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes

35,266



114,419













NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (109,712)

$ (349,592)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ (0.04)

$ (0.14)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ (0.04)

$ (0.14)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,454,116



2,476,222





































































LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 3,449,492

$ 3,203,564

Royalties

46,216



92,132

Rental income

43,471



42,678

Total

3,539,179



3,338,374













COST OF SALES

2,109,884



2,232,229













GROSS PROFIT

1,429,295



1,106,145













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

573,845



479,382

Sales and marketing

444,602



601,344

General and administrative

607,028



680,928

Total

1,625,475



1,761,654













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(196,180)



(655,509)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

465,097



-

Interest income

1,312



10,418

Interest expense

(27,061)



(28,147)

Total

439,348



(17,729)













NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

243,168



(673,238)













Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes

50,591



158,340













NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 293,759

$ (514,898)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.12

$ (0.21)













NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.12

$ (0.21)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,454,116



2,454,116





































































LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) With Changes









Three Months Ended March 31, REVENUES:

2021



2020

Product sales $ 1,775,447

$ 1,937,866

Royalties

12,564



59,281

Rental income

21,532



21,189

Total

1,809,543



2,018,336













COST OF SALES

985,666



1,240,260













GROSS PROFIT

823,877



778,076













OPERATING EXPENSES:











Research and development

307,212



296,897

Sales and marketing

230,478



326,564

General and administrative

350,120



356,887

Total

887,810



980,348













OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(63,933)



(202,272)













OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):











Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

465,097



0

Interest income

499



7,176

Interest expense

(13,517)



(14,131)

Total

452,079



(6,955)













NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

388,146



(209,227)













Benefit from (provision for) federal and state income taxes

15,325



43,921













NET INCOME $ 403,471

$ (165,306)













NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $ 0.16

$ (0.07)













NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $ 0.16

$ (0.07)













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116



2,454,116













WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,454,116



2,454,116















Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)























































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances $ 6,321,270

$ 6,659,026

$ 5,900,642

$ 6,792,221

























Common stock (no shares issued during periods):























Beginning balances

4,650,812



4,635,415



4,633,655



4,603,304

Stock based compensation expense related























to stock options

-



312



17,157



32,423

Ending balances

4,650,812



4,635,727



4,650,812



4,635,727

























Retained earnings:























Beginning balances

1,670,458



2,023,611



1,266,987



2,188,917

Net income (loss)

(109,712)



(349,592)



293,759



(514,898)

Ending balances

1,560,746



1,674,019



1,560,746



1,674,019

























Total stockholders' equity, ending balances $ 6,211,558

$ 6,309,746

$ 6,211,558

$ 6,309,746

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended June 30, CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: 2021

2020

Net income (loss) $ 293,759

$ (514,898)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net













cash provided from (used in) operating activities-













Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan (round 1)

(465,097)









Depreciation and amortization

133,657



191,493

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

(49,000)



5,000

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

(5,000)



42,265

Deferred taxes, net change

10,648



(11,516)

Stock based compensation expense related to











stock options

17,157



32,423

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-











Accounts receivable

73,553



96,567

Inventories

7,166



(486,414)

Income taxes receivable

(54,506)



(146,807)

Prepaid expenses and other

(12,804)



(88,920)

Deposits and other

966



(58,823)

Accounts payable

(101,836)



96,684

Customer deposits

8,130



(47,951)

Accrued expenses

(54,102)



(79,974)

Deferred revenue

3,930



(4,365)



Net cash provided from (used in)













operating activities

(193,379)



(975,236)















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:











Purchases of property and equipment

(58,461)



(9,088)

Patent filing expense

-



(18,772)



Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities (58,461)



(27,860)















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:











Principal payments made on term loan

(23,986)



(22,899)

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)

471,347



465,097



Net cash (used in) financing













activities

447,361



442,198















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

195,521



(560,898)















CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,195,070



3,185,996















CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 2,390,591

$ 2,625,098















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:











Cash paid for interest $ -

$ 27,605

















Cash paid for (received from) income tax $ -

$ 20,063

