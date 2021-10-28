Lifeloc Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of breath alcohol and drug testing devices, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Lifeloc posted quarterly net revenue of $1.887 million resulting in a quarterly net income of $523 thousand, or $0.21 per diluted share.  These results compare to net revenue of $1.555 million and net loss of $(213) thousand, or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.  Revenue for the current quarter increased 21% versus the third quarter last year.  Income for the third quarter includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the second round Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan of $471 thousand.  For the first nine months of 2021, net revenue was $5.427 million with a net income of $816 thousand, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to net revenue of $4.893 million and net loss of $(728) thousand, or $(0.30) per diluted share, for the same period last year.  Income for the first nine months of 2021 includes the benefit from the forgiveness of the both the first and second round SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling $936 thousand.  The PPP loans and forgiveness helped offset a difficult business environment in 2020 and 2021 with minimal employee disruption. 

Lifeloc took advantage of continued low interest rates, refinancing our building mortgage on September 30, 2021, replacing the prior 4.00% fixed rate (until October 2024) mortgage with a 2.95% mortgage fixed until September 2031.  This refinancing was immediately cash flow positive, and all refinance costs recovered through interest savings by early 2023, while eliminating the 2024 interest rate change risk from the prior mortgage.

Demand is growing for our new platform LX9 and LT7 devices.  The features and performance of the new L-series products have driven penetration by meeting previously unaddressable market needs, such as wider temperature ranges and fast customization that incorporates local languages.  We expect that most L-series sales will be incremental to FC-series devices rather than displacing FC sales.  The L-series devices are meeting the requirements of the most modern registration standards, such as SAI's (Standards Australia International) latest AS 3547:2019 standards for Breath Alcohol Detectors.

We continue to invest in the significant growth opportunities of alcohol monitoring and drug detection.  The monitoring opportunity will be addressed primarily through the redesigned Real-Time Alcohol Detection and Reporting (R.A.D.A.R.®) device.  Manufacture of the second generation R.A.D.A.R. 200 prototype devices began in late 2020.  Field testing of these redesigned R.A.D.A.R. devices and integration with the monitoring system has been extensive and has required additional modifications before final release.  The design has now been finalized with several devices currently in field testing by key customers. Sales release of the R.A.D.A.R. 200 device is planned this year.  Several upgrades have been made to the reporting system including migration to the cloud for higher reliability and an entirely new enrollment app to automate the enrollment process.

Our most important goal remains the convergence of the market's need for rapid detection of drugs of abuse with Lifeloc's capabilities.  Additional personnel and new equipment resources have been committed to finalizing the development of the SpinDx™ technology platform and the rapid, quantitative marijuana breathalyzer using the SpinDx platform for detection.  We have improved the detection sensitivity for delta-9-THC as well as the robustness of the device.  Work continues to develop this system into a device that can be used for roadside testing, as well as other contexts requiring fast response.

"Our sales continue to recover in our core business, and our sales team is converting new customers," commented Dr. Wayne Willkomm, President and CEO.  "But our real growth driver is the strong pipeline of recent and upcoming product releases.  The second generation Easycal® calibration station is yielding its best sales year ever.  The L-series platform, a premium product already finding broad acceptance, is providing expanded features requested by various international law enforcement agencies.  The redesigned R.A.D.A.R. 200 devices are in customers' hands and expected to contribute revenue in the fourth quarter to begin a recurring revenue stream and fund growth. The next big milestone for Lifeloc will be completing the commercialization of the SpinDx platform – a major effort that will be prioritized over short-term profitability.  We are hopeful that the SpinDx platform will begin making a revenue contribution by late 2022."

About Lifeloc Technologies

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LCTC) is a trusted U.S. manufacturer of evidential breath alcohol testers and related training and supplies for Workplace, Law Enforcement, Corrections and International customers.  Lifeloc stock trades over-the-counter under the symbol LCTC.  We are a fully reporting Company with our SEC filings available on our web site, www.lifeloc.com/investor.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release, including statements about our strategies, expectations about new and existing products, market demand, acceptance of new and existing products, technologies and opportunities, market size and growth, and return on investments in products and market, are based on information available to us on the date of this document, and we assume no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in our SEC filings.

R.A.D.A.R.® and Easycal® are registered trademarks of Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

SpinDx™ is a trademark of Sandia Corporation.

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

ASSETS







September 30,
2021

December 31,

CURRENT ASSETS:

(Unaudited)

2020

Cash

$

2,556,282

$

2,195,070

Accounts receivable, net

600,068

523,603

Inventories, net

2,586,117

2,498,126

Income taxes receivable

45,288

220,657

Prepaid expenses and other

89,392

77,962

      Total current assets

5,877,147

5,515,418







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, at cost:





Land

317,932

317,932

Building

1,928,795

1,928,795

Real-time Alcohol Detection And Recognition equipment and software

569,448

569,448

Production equipment, software and space modifications

958,785

958,785

Training courses

432,375

432,375

Office equipment, software and space modifications

216,618

216,618

Sales and marketing equipment and space modifications

226,356

226,356

Research and development equipment, software and space modifications

255,072

190,818

Less accumulated depreciation

(2,474,356)

(2,277,839)

     Total property and equipment, net

2,431,025

2,563,288







OTHER ASSETS:





Patents, net

136,471

144,702

Deposits and other

163,480

164,798

Deferred taxes

135,215

148,142

     Total other assets

435,166

457,642








     Total assets

$

8,743,338

$

8,536,348







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable

$

230,572

$

333,851

Term loan payable, current portion

48,141

46,936

Paycheck Protection loan payable

-

465,097

Customer deposits

158,375

155,295

Accrued expenses

194,486

266,266

Deferred revenue, current portion

45,731

41,053

Reserve for warranty expense

46,500

46,500

      Total current liabilities

723,805

1,354,998







TERM LOAN PAYABLE, net of current portion and





debt issuance costs

1,280,358

1,277,531







DEFERRED REVENUE, net of current portion

4,957

3,177

      Total liabilities

2,009,120

2,635,706







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:





Common stock, no par value; 50,000,000 shares





  authorized, 2,454,116 shares outstanding

4,650,812

4,633,655

Retained earnings

2,083,406

1,266,987

      Total stockholders' equity

6,734,218

5,900,642








      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,743,338

$

8,536,348

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES:

2021

2020

Product sales

$

1,855,308

$

1,502,034

Royalties

9,941

31,395

Rental income

22,239

21,639

Total

1,887,488

1,555,068







COST OF SALES

953,437

957,964







GROSS PROFIT

934,051

597,104







OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

299,653

335,075

Sales and marketing

306,664

235,733

General and administrative

245,970

297,128

Total

852,287

867,936







OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

81,764

(270,832)







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):





Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loan

471,347

-

Interest income

1,347

2,598

Interest expense

(13,568)

(14,051)

Total 

459,126

(11,453)







NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

540,890

(282,285)







BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

(18,230)

69,519







NET INCOME

$

522,660

$

(212,766)







NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.21

$

(0.09)







NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.21

$

(0.09)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116

2,454,116







WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,501,034

2,454,116

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

REVENUES:

2021

2020

Product sales

$

5,304,800

$

4,705,598

Royalties

56,157

123,527

Rental income

65,710

64,317

Total

5,426,667

4,893,442







COST OF SALES

3,063,321

3,190,193







GROSS PROFIT

2,363,346

1,703,249







OPERATING EXPENSES:





Research and development

873,498

814,457

Sales and marketing

751,266

837,077

General and administrative

852,998

978,056

Total

2,477,762

2,629,590







OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(114,416)

(926,341)







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):





Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans

936,444

-

Interest income

2,659

13,016

Interest expense

(40,629)

(42,198)

Total 

898,474

(29,182)







NET INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR TAXES

784,058

(955,523)







BENEFIT FROM (PROVISION FOR) FEDERAL AND STATE INCOME TAXES

32,361

227,859







NET INCOME

$

816,419

$

(727,664)







NET INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC

$

0.33

$

(0.30)







NET INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED

$

0.33

$

(0.30)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, BASIC

2,454,116

2,454,116







WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES, DILUTED

2,493,492

2,454,116

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Statements of Stockholders' Equity (Unaudited)




























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Total stockholders' equity, beginning balances

$

6,211,558

$

6,309,746

$

5,900,642

$

6,792,221













Common stock (no shares issued during periods):











Beginning balances

4,650,812

4,635,727

4,633,655

4,603,304

Stock based compensation expense related











 to stock options

-

311

17,157

32,734

Ending balances

4,650,812

4,636,038

4,650,812

4,636,038













Retained earnings:











Beginning balances

1,560,746

1,674,019

1,266,987

2,188,917

Net income (loss)

522,660

(212,766)

816,419

(727,664)

Ending balances

2,083,406

1,461,253

2,083,406

1,461,253













Total stockholders' equity, ending balances

$

6,734,218

$

6,097,291

$

6,734,218

$

6,097,291

LIFELOC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)











Nine Months Ended September 30,

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

2021

2020

Net income (loss)

$

816,419

$

(727,664)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net






cash provided from (used in) operating activities-






Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection loans

(936,444)

-


Depreciation and amortization

206,222

270,984

Provision for doubtful accounts, net change

(49,000)

3,899

Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change

(5,000)

48,943


Deferred taxes, net change

12,927

(11,188)


Reserve for warranty expense, net change

-

1,500


Stock based compensation expense related to






stock options

17,157

32,734

Changes in operating assets and liabilities-






Accounts receivable

(27,465)

119,722


 Inventories 

(82,991)

(581,640)


 Income taxes receivable 

175,369

(216,654)


 Prepaid expenses and other 

(11,430)

(49,059)


 Deposits and other 

1,318

(89,453)


 Accounts payable 

(103,279)

(4,055)


 Customer deposits 

3,080

(31,221)


 Accrued expenses 

(71,780)

(78,099)


 Deferred revenue 

6,458

(12,723)


           Net cash provided from (used in)






            operating activities

(48,439)

(1,323,974)








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property and equipment

(64,254)

(9,088)

Patent filing expense

(661)

(18,772)


           Net cash provided from (used in) investing activities

(64,915)

(27,860)








CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Principal payments made on term loan

(1,328,625)

(34,372)

Proceeds from refinancing term loan

1,350,000

-

Cost of refinancing term loan

(18,156)

-

Proceeds from Paycheck Protection loan (round 2)

471,347

465,097


           Net cash provided from (used in) financing






            activities

474,566

430,725








NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH

361,212

(921,109)








CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD

2,195,070

3,185,996








CASH, END OF PERIOD

$

2,556,282

$

2,264,887








SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest

$

39,815

$

41,384









Cash paid for income tax

$

-

$

20,063

