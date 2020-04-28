LifeMiles Introduces Innovative "Miles Care" in Partnership with FinTech and InsurTech Company, novae

Under this new agreement, all LifeMiles customers will have access to Miles Care , a unique travel protection program powered by novae , that enables travelers' protection for trip cancellation and interruption, delayed flights, missed international connections and loss or delayed luggage. LifeMiles customers will have the option to purchase advanced care memberships which bring a lot of valuable features, just to name a few: emergency medical expenses, accidental death, emergency political evacuation and other additional benefits such as purchase protection, ATM robbery protection, instant compensation for loss or damage to personal devices, such as laptops, tablets and phones. These protections include the very highly praised compensations for financial loss arising from the unauthorized use of your banking app, following the loss or theft of your mobile device.

Additionally, LifeMiles users will enjoy 24/7 service support anywhere, thanks to the innovative mobile conversational platform "alle", our hum/bot powered by artificial intelligence. "alle" is also available in Miles Care, which allows LifeMiles to provide a unique digital experience to members 24/7 at their fingertips. When the unexpected happens, users can count on readily available funds in local currency around the world in their Miles Care Visa card. This will allow them to afford expenses they may need to incur when visiting medical facilities or doctors of their own choice while they travel. Furthermore, Miles Care features an easy claim submission process with real time case handling, this translates on users being able to receive instant compensation and disbursement to their Miles Care Visa digital card.

"LifeMiles, in its constant effort of improving value to its customers, is always seeking for top quality partners to collaborate on creating highly innovating products. We are proud to have selected novae as our insurtech partner to deliver a groundbreaking care service for our customers," said Mauricio Angulo, Chief Innovation Officer at LifeMiles.

"We are thrilled to be the leading FinTech and InsurTech partnering in the airline industry with a player such as LifeMiles to drive disruption in the travel user experience," said Alejandro Nardi, Chief Operating Officer at novae. "Through Miles Care travelers around the world will now enjoy access to these unbelievable benefits not only on their mobile app but also through leading messaging services –iMessage and Whatsapp- and the major e-wallets -ApplePay, GooglePay and Samsung Pay."

Click here to learn more about Miles Care or type n.care in your browser

About LifeMiles

LifeMiles is a world-class loyalty program that allows it´s members to earn miles on daily activities and redeem them with incredible partners. There are multiple benefits for being a member, such as earning or redeeming LifeMiles when flying with Avianca, Star Alliance and other partner airlines, as well as for purchases at commercial partners, for hotel stays, car rentals, travel care benefits and much more. Members can also earn miles on their everyday purchases by paying with their Avianca LifeMiles credit cards and get LifeMiles two times when buying at our commercial partners

About novae

novae is a digital engagement banking aggregator for financial institutions, OTAs, airlines and merchants that focuses on designing digital experiences to bring brand engagement and user loyalty to new levels. Through white-label solutions built on conversational platforms, payment capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI), novae improves the customer experience through technologies and services that make mobile transactions, communications and other business-consumer interactions faster, easier, more effective and more enjoyable. Headquartered in San Francisco and with a business and innovation hub in Miami, an insurtech hub in London and shared services centers in Buenos Aires and Bogota, novae has clients across the Americas and Europe. novae is part of a&a Co, a global equity investment company based in San Francisco and focused on creating, acquiring and investing in AI, mobile services and payments/loyalty ventures. novae's strategic partners include Visa, CyberSource, AAXIS, Expedia and Canopius Syndicate at Lloyd's. Investors in novae include the private debt and equity capital funds CASEIF III LP and ExWorks Capital LLC.

SOURCE novae; LifeMiles