LifeNet Health adds real-time GPS-tracking to OsteoCleanse® Autograft Cleaning and Storage Service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, a world leader in biologic surgical solutions, has added real-time location-tracking technology to its OsteoCleanse® autograft cleaning and storage service, bringing a new level of certainty to hospitals and patients.

OsteoCleanse is a unique service, offered exclusively by LifeNet Health, to clean and store autograft bone for future implantation back into the patient. It is frequently utilized for patients who have undergone a decompressive craniectomy, where a portion of their skull has been removed to alleviate pressure on the brain.

"It is vital to the patient's recovery that these autografts are transported safely to and from LifeNet Health," said Richard Rice, General Manager of LifeNet Health Trauma and Craniomaxillofacial, "GPS tracking of each OsteoCleanse-prepared flap adds another layer of assurance to the patient and their surgeon that the flap is where they need it, when they need it."

A GPS device manufactured by Logistimatics is included in every OsteoCleanse shipment. This enables real-time tracking of the graft's location from storage site to operating room.

"OsteoCleanse's system brings a level of certainty that traditional tracking methods like courier barcodes cannot provide," said Daniel Osborne, Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy for LifeNet Health. "It allows us and our customers to be prepared for any contingency."

The introduction of GPS tracking to the OsteoCleanse process strengthens LifeNet Health's position as the only full-service provider of this type of service — accounting for not only cleaning and storage, but also the logistics associated with autograft transport back to the patient.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

SOURCE LifeNet Health

Related Links

http://www.LifeNetHealth.org

