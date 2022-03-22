LifeNet Health features best-in-class orthobiologic solutions at AAOS Annual Meeting

Exhibit features live presentations and interactive content highlighting innovative allograft biologics for bone healing and joint reconstruction

CHICAGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the world leader in allograft biologics, is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of advanced biomaterials for fractures, fusions, and joint repair and reconstruction at the 2022 AAOS Annual Meeting (Booth #3445) March 23-25 in Chicago.

Its featured solutions include:

ViviGen ® Cellular Bone Matrix, the first and only viable bone allograft designed to recover and maintain lineage-committed bone cells,

Cellular Bone Matrix, the first and only viable bone allograft designed to recover and maintain lineage-committed bone cells, PliaFX ® Prime, the world's most versatile osteobiologic,

Prime, the world's most versatile osteobiologic, ArthroFlex ® acellular dermal matrix, the gold standard and clinically proven choice for rotator cuff augmentation and superior capsular reconstruction, and

acellular dermal matrix, the gold standard and clinically proven choice for rotator cuff augmentation and superior capsular reconstruction, and FlexiGraft® QuadLink™, the only pre-sutured quadriceps tendon for ACL reconstruction.

"Having the right biologics can be critical to ensuring patients heal successfully," said Daniel Osborne, LifeNet Health Vice President of Global Marketing and Commercial Strategy. "Our combination of proprietary technologies and clinical insight allows us to offer better biologics, and we look forward to sharing data at AAOS that illustrates how our solutions provide efficiency in the OR and efficacy for patients."

LifeNet Health's presence at AAOS will highlight the robust clinical and technical data behind its solutions, such as recent studies that show ViviGen supports outcomes equivalent to autograft1,2 and superior to mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-based grafts in even high-risk foot and ankle procedures.

Live Presentations — In-Person or Online

In addition to its exhibit hall and digital presence, LifeNet Health's Medical Science Liaison Elena Gianulis, PhD, will lead live, in-booth presentations on two of the most-advanced osteobiologics solutions available, ViviGen and PliaFX Prime.

The first presentation explores the growing body of evidence showing ViviGen supports healing in trauma, extremity and spine procedures. The second session will focus on how the unique technology of PliaFX Prime 100% bone moldable, demineralized fibers supports effective outcomes while providing exceptional value to hospitals. Dr. Gianulis' talks will take place March 23 and 24 at 10:10 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. CST. They also will be streamed live to LifeNet Health's online showcase.

Learn more about LifeNet Health's activities at AAOS, as well as its portfolio of solutions for sports medicine, trauma, extremity and spine procedures, at www.LifeNetHealth.org/AAOS2021.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org .

Lareau, et al. Does autogenous bone graft work? A logistic regression analysis of data from 159 papers in the foot and ankle literature. Foot Ankle Surg. 2015;21(3):150-159. Muller, et al. Substitutes of structural and non-structural autologous bone grafts in hindfoot arthrodesis and osteotomies: a systemic review. BMC Musculoskeletal Disorders. 2013;14:59.

