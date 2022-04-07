LifeNet Health features next level wound care solutions at SAWC Spring

Events include an Innovation Theater presentation that features the science and clinical results supporting Matrion®— the first full-thickness, decellularized placental membrane — and Dermacell AWM® acellular dermal matrix

PHOENIX, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health, the world leader in allograft biologics, is showcasing its unique allograft solutions for wounds at the 2022 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting April 7-9 in Phoenix.

Its featured biologic portfolio includes:

Matrion ® , the first full-thickness, decellularized placental membrane for wounds, and

, the first full-thickness, decellularized placental membrane for wounds, and Dermacell AWM®, the only acellular dermal matrix clinically proven to help resolve wounds in as little as one application1.

"These solutions take wound care to the next level by helping address long-standing clinical challenges," said Mike Falcon, Vice President of Advanced Wound Management Sales. "Thanks to LifeNet Health's unique technologies, we are bringing clinicians the most advanced allograft biologics available to facilitate healing in their patients."

Innovation Theater Breakfast Presentation

Clinicians Hayway Chiu, DPM, FACFAS, and Zakee Shabazz, DPM, FACFAS will lead an SAWC-hosted Innovation Theatre session to share their experience with Matrion and Dermacell AWM. The analysis will cover the science behind these two best-in-class therapies as well as clinical results that show how they support positive patient outcomes, using real-world case studies.

The session, which begins at 7:30 a.m. MST Friday, April 8, will be moderated by Valerie Marmolejo, DPM.

Industry-Leading Solutions

Matrion is the only biologic of its kind to fully maintain the natural thickness and structure of the placental membrane. It includes the complete trophoblast layer, which is up to four times thicker than either the amniotic or chorionic membranes2. This allows Matrion to retain up to 50 percent more native growth factors than traditional placental membranes.3 Its natural thickness also means Matrion is less likely to adhere to itself or roll up during application.4

Dermacell AWM is backed by more than 30 publications that demonstrate its exceptional clinical performance and ease of use. It is proven to provide complete resolution of even complex wounds, with exposed bone and tendon, in as little as one application.1

Both Matrion and Dermacell AWM are decellularized with LifeNet Health's patented Matracell® technology to remove donor cells and create a biohospitable scaffold for cellular infiltration and re-vascularization.

About LifeNet Health

LifeNet Health helps save lives, restore health, and give hope to thousands each year. It is the world's most trusted provider of transplant solutions — from organ procurement to bio-implants and cellular therapies — and a leader in regenerative medicine, while always honoring the donors and healthcare professionals who enable healing. For more information about LifeNet Health, go to www.lifenethealth.org.

Cazzell, S., Vayser, D., Pham H., et al. A randomized clinical trial of a human acellular dermal matrix demonstrated superior healing rates for chronic diabetic foot ulcers over conventional care and an active acellular dermal matrix comparator. Wound Repair and Regeneration. 2017. Verbruggen SW, Oyen ML, Phillips AT, Nowlan NC. Function and failure of the fetal membrane: Modelling the mechanics of the chorion and amnion. PLoS One. 2017;12(3):e0171588. LifeNet Health. TR-004-2020 Characterization of the Amnion, Chorion, and Trophoblast Layers of Decellularized and Freeze-Dried Placental membrane. 2020. LifeNet Health. ES-20-057, Placental Membrane for Wound: Design Validation. Data on File. 2020.

SOURCE LifeNet Health