LifeNet Health features revolutionary biologics for wounds at APMA Annual Scientific Meeting

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeNet Health Biologics, a global leader in regenerative medicine and allograft biologics, is showcasing its portfolio of advanced solutions for wounds during the American Podiatric Medical Association's Annual Scientific Meeting July 29-Aug. 1 in Denver, Colo. [Booth #510]

Its featured grafts include the newly launched Matrion™, the first and only full-thickness, decellularized placental membrane, and Dermacell AWM® for advanced wound management, the only acellular dermal matrix (ADM) proven to heal even complex wounds in as little as one application and offering significantly higher healing rates than conventional care.1

"Together, these two unique solutions enable clinicians to reimagine what's possible for their patients with chronic wounds," said Mike Falcon, Vice President of Wound Management and Surgical Reconstruction at LifeNet Health. "Matrion solves the traditional handling challenges of placental membranes while retaining the native growth factors found in all three layers, and Dermacell AWM offers a powerful, proven therapy for patients with complex, chronic wounds."

As the only biologic of its kind to include the entire trophoblast layer, Matrion replicates the natural thickness and structure of the placental membrane. The trophoblast is up to four times thicker than both the amniotic and chorionic membranes and allows Matrion to retain up to 50 percent more native growth factors than traditional single- and double-layer membranes.3 Indicated to cover diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, dehisced surgical wounds, and traumatic burns, Matrion does not fold in on itself when rehydrated, making it less likely to migrate or roll up during application.3

Backed by more than 30 publications, Dermacell AWM offers unrivaled clinical performance with unsurpassed ease of use. Like Matrion, Dermacell AWM is decellularized with LifeNet Health's patented Matracell® technology to remove donor cells and create a biohospitable scaffold for cellular infiltration and re-vascularization. The result is an ADM that is proven to provide complete resolution of even complex wounds, with exposed bone and tendon, in as little as one application.1

Attendees can hear more about the clinical performance of Dermacell AWM during a special presentation by Jeffrey Ross, DPM, MD, titled "Bridge to Healing" at 12:00 p.m. MDT Thursday, July 29.

Learn more about both Matrion and Dermacell AWM at www.lifenethealth.org/wound.

