LifeOmic Named One of the "Best Places to Work" by Outside Magazine for the Second Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the creator of LIFE mobile apps, the LifeOmic Precision Wellness employee wellness solution and the Precision Health Cloud platform, today announced it has been named on Outside's list of " Best Places to Work ." This is the second year in a row that LifeOmic has been recognized by Outside as one of the best places to work. LifeOmic was also awarded one of the "Best Workplaces for Innovators" by Fast Company in 2019.

Outside's "Best Places to Work" list recognizes companies with a commitment to fun and supportive work environments that makes them stand apart. LifeOmic's competitive benefits, flexible work hours, all-expenses paid biannual company retreats and a robust employee wellness program — which they've recently made available for companies of all sizes — all contributed to this recognition. The company moved quickly to support its team in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, immediately giving all employees the option to work from home indefinitely. This flexibility extended to LifeOmic's bi-annual company retreat over the summer which was entirely outdoors and socially distanced, and all team members had the option to join if they felt comfortable doing so. Additionally, LifeOmic began hosting a virtual guest speaker series with experts who explained the latest developments in the fight against COVID-19.

"LifeOmic would not be what it is today without our incredible team. We have always prided ourselves in having a supportive, committed and respectful culture and know that is more important now than ever before with teams working remotely," said Dr. Don Brown, founder and chief executive officer of LifeOmic. "We are thrilled and honored that Outside has recognized our commitment to ensure everyone on the LifeOmic team feels supported and appreciated, both in-person and at home."

Outside's Best Places to Work list is overseen by Best Companies Group (BCG), an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work. The process includes two surveys to gather detailed data about each participating company. BCG conducts the surveys, analyzes the data and determines the winners and rankings.

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for employers, providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes patient data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments, disease management and disease prevention. LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all patient data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images and more as well as Precision Wellness, the scientifically rigorous, employee first corporate wellness solution. The company's suite of consumer products includes: the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website; Lifeology, a health literacy and education platform; and SkillSpring for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

