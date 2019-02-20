LifeProof Announces Power Pack 10 Qi Wireless Battery Charger

"More devices than ever rely on Qi Wireless charging," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "Our wireless Power Pack 10 makes mobile charging fast and easy without having to remember different cords for different devices when packing up for work or traveling around the globe."

Built with a 10,000-milliamp battery, the wireless Power Pack 10 rapidly charges devices to keep you from being tied down. Charge up to three devices at once with USB-C and USB-A ports for those devices that still need a cord while using Qi Wireless charging for the latest smartphones and more. Waterproof down to 6.6 feet, drop proof up to 6.6 feet and sealed from dirt and snow, Power Pack 10 Qi Wireless is ready for any adventure. It also features a multi-stage LED flashlight to ensure no one is left in the dark.

LifeProof also offers Power Pack 10 for conventional, wired charging needs and Power Pack 20 with USB-C Power Delivery compatibility for laptops and other large-battery charging needs. All LifeProof power solutions are designed to survive the elements and travel light, so they're never left behind.

LifeProof Power Pack 10 Qi Wireless is available now for $99.99 in black. For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

After disrupting the consumer electronics industry with award-winning waterproof smartphone cases, LifeProof® continues to innovate and inspire. In its unapologetic quest to reimagine, reinvent and use technologies in extraordinary ways, LifeProof empowers athletes, explorers and adventurers to live life without limits. From its lineup of action-ready phone cases and accessories to the selection of waterproof, drop-proof, Bluetooth speakers and everyday-active backpacks, LifeProof is the gear you grab to go get living.

LifeProof champions innovative educational programs that inspire kids to become entrepreneurs and philanthropists – because one inspired kid can change the world. Visit lifeproof.com/givingback for more on this mission.

