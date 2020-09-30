LifeProof Announces WĀKE for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G)

"Google has raised the bar once again with Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G), including a stunning camera and beautiful display," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "We are eager to continue our sustainability journey by offering stylish protection for your new device with WĀKE. This case not only uses recycled ocean plastics to protect your most treasured moments, but each case purchased can help our non-profit partners improve our waterways for generations to come."

WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic case doesn't compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection and is compatible with all networks, including 5G. WĀKE is available in two colors for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) and features a sleek wave pattern.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with non-profits Water.org, the Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makingwaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof WĀKE is available now for Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a (5G) for $39.99. For more information, visit lifeproof.com .

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2020 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE LifeProof

Related Links

http://www.lifeproof.com

