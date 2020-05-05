LifeProof Announces WĀKE, NËXT, SLɅM, FRĒ for iPhone SE (2nd generation)

WĀKE, SLɅM, NËXT and FRĒ for iPhone SE (2nd generation) are available now at lifeproof.com and are also compatible with iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. With the registered purchase of any LifeProof case, we'll also donate $1 to your choice of one of three clean-water charities: Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance or American Rivers.

"Apple creates devices that are essential for daily life," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "iPhone SE (2nd generation) is a perfect balance of performance and an accessible, familiar platform for even more people to enjoy. LifeProof keeps the latest iPhone protected with a variety of case options to give everyone their choice in style without sacrificing top-shelf protection."

WĀKE is the newest addition to the LifeProof lineup and the first in their expanded efforts to limit the production of virgin plastics in their product lines. WĀKE is a sleek, single-piece case made from at least 85 percent recycled ocean-based plastic such as commercial fishing nets. WĀKE is drop tested up to 6.6 feet (two meters) with a raised beveled edge to keep the screen protected from front-facing drops. Plus, with the LifeCycle program, WĀKE cases can be sent back at the end of their useful life to be repurposed instead of being thrown away.

FRĒ is the classic waterproof case that's built for swims down to 6.6 feet below the surface for up to one hour, plus offers drop protection to 6.6 feet and a seal against dirt and snow.

NËXT delivers a wide range of clear iPhone SE (2nd generation) cases with colorful bumper options to accent the device. NËXT is drop-proof to 6.6 feet, dirt-proof and snow-proof while keeping a slim profile. The speakers have an audio-transparent mesh that keeps out dirt, while the charge port has a protective plug to keep it clean.

SLɅM is drop-proof to 6.6 feet yet pocket-friendly. The two-piece design delivers stylish colors and a sleek profile, transitioning seamlessly through every adventure.

LifeProof WĀKE, $39.99 MSRP, SLɅM, $49.99 MSRP, NËXT, $79.99 MSRP, and FRĒ, $89.99, are all available today. For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

Life is a delicate balance of demands and desires. Obligations pull you in one direction, passions another way, connections somewhere else. LifeProof is here to help you spin those plates, keeping you in the moment with an eye for what's next. As you flow between working, working out and getting out, LifeProof lets you find balance.

Crafted for modern living, LifeProof gear keeps pace with your calendar. Blending performance and design with an infusion of sustainability, our cases withstand abuse with an understated look and an abiding respect for our planet. Because we believe in striking our own balance as we bring harmony to your life.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

