LifeProof Has You Covered for the Holidays

WĀKE helps address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans and is already Santa's favorite gift to help save the earth. Made from 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic, this case doesn't compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE comes in four colors, features a sleek wave pattern and is available now for Apple, Google and Samsung devices.

Fan-favorite FRĒ is now comprised of over 60 percent recycled materials and covers select devices with 360⁰ of protection. FRĒ's legendary waterproof design ensure the weather won't slow down your winter fun. FRĒ made with sustainable materials for the new iPhone 12 models will be available soon, and the classic FRĒ design is available now for Apple and Samsung devices.

NËXT features ultra-slim protection with a clear back to show off your device. With an added pop of color on the sides and made with more than 50 percent recycled materials, you'll be ready for whatever's NËXT in 2021 and beyond. Get this sustainably designed NËXT for the new iPhone 12 models now. NËXT is also available for other Apple, Samsung and Google devices.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites consumers to make a difference with their gifts this year, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof is making donations for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice to receive a dollar on us.

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime.

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment.

